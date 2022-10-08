Moscow says truck explosion destroys part of Russia-Crimea bridge

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A blast on the strategic
road-and-rail bridge linking Russia and the Crimea peninsula on
Saturday brought down sections of road taking traffic in one
direction, prompting gleeful messages from Ukrainian officials
but no direct claim of responsibility.
Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and the 19-km
(12-mile) bridge linking it to Russia’s transport network was
opened with great fanfare by President Vladimir Putin four years
later.
It now represents a crucial supply route for the Russian
forces who have taken control of most of southern Ukraine's
Kherson region.
The Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee said on social
media that the blast occurred at 6:07 a.m. (0307 GMT) in a
freight truck, and caused seven fuel tanker wagons to catch fire
on a train heading for the peninsula.
It said two sections of road bridge had partially collapsed,
but that the arch spanning the Kerch Strait, the waterway
through which ships travel between the Black Sea and Azov Sea,
was not damaged.
Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian governor of Crimea, said on
social media that the road bridge was still intact in one
direction, although traffic was suspended while the damage was
assessed.
Images showed thick smoke pouring from part of the bridge.
Later, the Emergency Ministry said the fire had been
extinguished, the Russian news agency Interfax reported.
A Ukrainian presidential adviser posted a message on Twitter
saying the incident was just "the beginning" but stopped short
of saying Ukrainian forces were responsible for the blast.
"Everything illegal must be destroyed, everything that is
stolen must be returned to Ukraine, everything occupied by
Russia must be expelled," Mykhailo Podolyak wrote.
Putin has instructed the government to create a state
commission to investigate the incident, TASS news agency
reported, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
Interfax quoted the chairman of the Crimean republic's State
Council, Vladimir Konstantinov, as saying that "Ukrainian
vandals managed to reach for the Crimean bridge with their
bloody hands".
"They now have something to be proud of," he said. "In their
23 years of economic activity they failed to build anything
worthy of attention in Crimea, but (now) they have managed to
damage the roadway of the Russian bridge."
Konstantinov said the damage was "not of a severe nature"
and would be quickly repaired.
The head of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council,
Oleksiy Danilov posted a video of the burning bridge on social
media alongside a video of Marilyn Monroe singing "Happy
birthday, Mr President".
Putin turned 70 on Friday.
(Reporting by Reuters
Editing by Kevin Liffey and Frances Kerry)