Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  07:40:59 2023-03-14 pm EDT
75.7605 RUB   +0.25%
06:33pHunt, hemmed in by debt, set to focus on growth in UK budget
RE
06:23pMoscow sees drone incident as provocation -Russia's ambassador to U.S
RE
05:50pWheat, corn rally from multi-month lows; Ukraine corridor talks eyed
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Moscow sees drone incident as provocation -Russia's ambassador to U.S

03/14/2023 | 06:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) -Moscow views the incident involving a Russian Su-27 fighter jet and a U.S. military drone over the Black Sea as provocation, Russia's RIA state news agency cited Anatoly Antonov, the Russian ambassador to the United States, as saying on Tuesday.

"We view this incident as a provocation," Antonov said after being summoned by the U.S. State Department.

The U.S military MQ-9 surveillance drone crashed into the Black Sea on Tuesday after a Russian Su-27 jet struck its propeller, the Pentagon said, the first such incident since Russia's invasion of Ukraine over a year ago.

Russia has denied that any contact was made and says the drone crashed after "sharp maneuvering".

Antonov said his meeting at the State Department was "constructive" and the issue of possible "consequences" for Moscow over the incident was not raised, RIA reported.

"As for us, we do not want any confrontation between the United States and Russia. We are in favour of building pragmatic relations for the benefit of the Russian and American peoples," Antonov was quoted as saying.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Leslie Adler and Stephen Coates)


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
06:33pHunt, hemmed in by debt, set to focus on growth in UK budget
RE
06:23pMoscow sees drone incident as provocation -Russia's ambassador to U.S
RE
05:50pWheat, corn rally from multi-month lows; Ukraine corridor talks eyed
RE
05:30pOPEC+ to stick to production cut, Saudi minister tells Energy Intelligence
RE
05:03pBrazil's Lula, citing war, will not visit Russia or Ukraine
RE
04:28pPutin says Germany remains "occupied"
RE
04:16pU.S. military drone crashed after Russian intercept -Pentagon
RE
04:11pWheat Futures Rise as Short-Covering Extends -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
04:10pU.S. spy drone crashes into sea after Russian intercept
RE
04:09pUAE's Fujairah port set for robust growth as Russian oil trade reshuffles
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral