Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  09:50 2022-12-15 am EST
64.2930 RUB   -0.70%
01:46aAustralia's parliament approves gas price cap, $1 bln energy relief
RE
01:25aTokyo makes solar panels mandatory for new homes built after 2025
RE
01:17aAustralia's parliament approves gas price cap, $1 bln energy relief
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

NASA, Roscosmos Analyze Vehicle Leak at Space Station

12/15/2022 | 09:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Micah Maidenberg


The National Aeronautics and Space Administration and its counterpart in Russia are analyzing a coolant leak on a vehicle docked to the International Space Station, NASA said.

The leak emerged on part of Roscosmos' Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft, according to NASA.

That vehicle transported NASA astronaut Frank Rubio and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin to the orbiting research facility after a launch from Kazakhstan in September.

"The crew members aboard the space station are safe, and were not in any danger during the leak," NASA said in a statement. Roscosmos didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a video posted online, the coolant could be seen spraying out of the Russian spacecraft.

NASA officials have said the agency wants to use the current space station through 2030 but would have privately developed stations in orbit before that time to ensure continuous human presence in low-Earth orbit.

Russia hasn't committed to the 2030 date yet. Both NASA and Roscosmos provide key capabilities to operate the station.


Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-15-22 0948ET

All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
01:46aAustralia's parliament approves gas price cap, $1 bln energy relief
RE
01:25aTokyo makes solar panels mandatory for new homes built after 2025
RE
01:17aAustralia's parliament approves gas price cap, $1 bln energy relief
RE
01:14aU.S. fuelmakers more than recoup pandemic losses in 2022
RE
01:07aGermany's half-a-trillion dollar energy bazooka may not be enough
RE
12:49aChina boosted crude oil storage even as refiners pr..
RE
12:18aEMEA Morning Briefing: Hawkish Fed Stance to Weigh; ECB, BOE Decis..
DJ
12:05aEU leaders head for tussle over rescue plans for industry
RE
12/14U.S. defence companies in talks to sell Vietnam helicopters, drones -sources
RE
12/14German Parliament OKs EUR10 Billion Deal To Purchase F-35 Jets From US-based Lockheed M..
MT
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish