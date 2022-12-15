NASA, Roscosmos Analyze Vehicle Leak at Space Station

By Micah Maidenberg

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration and its counterpart in Russia are analyzing a coolant leak on a vehicle docked to the International Space Station, NASA said.

The leak emerged on part of Roscosmos' Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft, according to NASA.

That vehicle transported NASA astronaut Frank Rubio and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin to the orbiting research facility after a launch from Kazakhstan in September.

"The crew members aboard the space station are safe, and were not in any danger during the leak," NASA said in a statement. Roscosmos didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a video posted online, the coolant could be seen spraying out of the Russian spacecraft.

NASA officials have said the agency wants to use the current space station through 2030 but would have privately developed stations in orbit before that time to ensure continuous human presence in low-Earth orbit.

Russia hasn't committed to the 2030 date yet. Both NASA and Roscosmos provide key capabilities to operate the station.

