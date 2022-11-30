Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  01:01 2022-11-30 pm EST
60.9250 RUB   +0.16%
02:02pCuba says its allies have pledged help to end its economic crisis
RE
01:51pGermany and Norway want NATO to protect subsea infrastructure after Nord Stream attacks
RE
01:45pNATO concerned about China's 'opaque' military buildup -Blinken
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

NATO concerned about China's 'opaque' military buildup -Blinken

11/30/2022 | 01:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: NATO foreign ministers meet in Bucharest

BUCHAREST (Reuters) -NATO allies are concerned about China's rapid and opaque military buildup and its cooperation with Russia, and discussed concrete ways to address the challenges posed by Beijing on Wednesday, said U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"The members of our alliance remain concerned by the PRC's (People's Republic of China) coercive policies, by its use of disinformation, by its rapid, opaque military buildup, including its cooperation with Russia," Blinken told a news conference after a two-day meeting of foreign ministers from the Western defense alliance.

"But we also remain committed to maintaining a constructive dialogue with China wherever we can and we welcome opportunities to work together on common challenges."

Blinken's remarks came after Moscow said Russian and Chinese strategic warplanes, including Tupolev-95 long-range "Bear" bombers, conducted joint patrols over the Sea of Japan and East China Sea and U.S. ally South Korea said it had scrambled fighter jets as two Chinese and six Russian warplanes entered its air defence zone.

They also came after a Pentagon report said China would likely have a stockpile of 1,500 nuclear warheads by 2035 at its current nuclear buildup pace, underscoring mounting U.S. concerns about Beijing's intentions for its expanding arsenal.

China and Russia alarmed the United States and its allies by announcing a "no limits" strategic partnership with Russia in February, just days before Russian forces invaded Ukraine.

South Korea and its neighbor Japan have since developed closer ties to NATO, attending the June NATO summit as observers and South Korean firms shipped armaments to Russian neighbor and NATO member Poland this year.

Blinken said that while NATO continues to be focused on maintaining unified support for Ukraine, members also want to boost the alliance's resilience by considering new challenges, including those posed by China.

"What we talked about today is, again, making sure that we are working to adapt in concrete ways to meet the challenge," Blinken said without elaborating.

The United States and its allies recognize there is a competition to shape the world beyond the Cold War divisions

"There's a recognition that there's also in many ways, what Europeans call a systemic rivalry between China and many of our countries," Blinken said. "But there's also a recognition that wherever possible, we have to find ways to cooperate on the really big issues."

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; additional reporting by Doina Chiacu and David Brunnstrom in Washington; editing by Mark Heinrich and Bernadette Baum)

By Humeyra Pamuk


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
02:02pCuba says its allies have pledged help to end its economic crisis
RE
01:51pGermany and Norway want NATO to protect subsea infrastructure after Nord Stream attacks
RE
01:45pNATO concerned about China's 'opaque' military buildup -Blinken
RE
12:54pWheat rises on short-covering, China optimism, but set for monthly loss
RE
12:40pU.S. deeply concerned about Whelan, American jailed in Russia -White House
RE
12:39pMacron visits NASA, talks space cooperation as U.S. visit begins
RE
12:30pVatican website down in suspected hacker attack
RE
12:22pEU defends gas price cap proposal after country criticism
RE
11:47aRussians visit H&M in Moscow for last time
RE
11:29aREUTERS NEXT: Hunger-struck Africa needs liquidity, debt relief
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish