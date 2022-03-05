NATO is being cowed by Russia, Ukraine says

LVIV, Ukraine, March 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Foreign
Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Saturday accused the NATO alliance of
bending to Russian pressure after NATO members refused to
enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine.
NATO was not the force that Ukrainians had previously
imagined, Kuleba added.
Speaking on Ukrainian television, Kuleba also said he was
open to talks with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, but only
if such negotiations were "meaningful".
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Matthias Williams;
Editing by Louise Heavens)