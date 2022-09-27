Advanced search
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  17:49 27/09/2022 BST
58.6000 RUB   +0.11%
NATO warns Russia of "severe consequences" in case of a nuclear strike

09/27/2022 | 05:58pm BST
FILE PHOTO: Banners displaying the NATO logo are placed at the entrance of new NATO headquarters during the move to the new building

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Any use of nuclear weapons by Russia is unacceptable and would have severe consequences, NATO said on Tuesday after an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin issued another stark nuclear warning to Ukraine and the West.

"Any use of nuclear weapons is absolutely unacceptable, it will totally change the nature of the conflict, and Russia must know that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said.

"When we see that kind of nuclear rhetoric again and again from Russia, from President Putin, it is something that we have to take seriously - and therefore we are conveying the clear message that this will have severe consequences for Russia."

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold and Bart Meijer)


© Reuters 2022
06:22pSector Update: Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Prices Rebounding This Afternoon
MT
06:20pMeta Platforms Shuts Down Two Networks in China, Russia
MT
06:16pWhite House: U.S. welcomes Russians seeking asylum
RE
06:05pDesperation on Russia's borders as draft-eligible men flee
RE
05:58pGerman minister plans for extension of two nuclear plant lifespans
RE
05:58pNATO warns Russia of "severe consequences" in case of a nuclear strike
RE
05:53pSuperyacht linked to sanctioned Russian sold for $37.5m in Gibraltar - court
RE
05:24pNord Stream leaks raise concerns of 'sabotage'
RE
05:11pCitigroup names Grant Carson to oversee standalone Russia business - memo
RE
05:03pHow methane leaks accelerate global warming
RE
