Naftogaz bondholders approve only partial restructuring

LONDON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Ukraine's state-owned gas company
Naftogaz remained stuck in default after a proposal to push back
debt payments for two years due to the war with Russia only
secured the backing of holders of one of the bonds at stake on
Wednesday.
Naftogaz said holders of its 2024 bonds had agreed for it to
push back payments but those of its 2026 paper had not.
Holders of its other main bond which should have been fully
repaid this year had already rejected a proposal earlier this
month.
Naftogaz, which accounted for almost 17% of Ukraine's total
state budget revenue last year, has been in default since it
missed nearly $1 billion worth of debt payments last month.
Results of an already-extended vote showed that 77% of its
2024 bondholders who submitted votes backed the plan, but only
43% of participating 2026 bondholders did so, well short of the
75% required.
"Naftogaz is considering next steps in respect of the 2022
Notes and the 2026 Notes, together with the Cabinet of Ministers
of Ukraine as sole shareholder and the Ministry of Finance,"
Naftogaz's management said in a statement alongside the
regulatory filing of the results.
Naftogaz remains under an order that prohibits the company
making any debt-related payments without the approval of the
cabinet of ministers.
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker and Akriti Sharma
Editing by David Goodman, Kirsten Donovan)