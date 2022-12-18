Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  10:28 2022-12-16 pm EST
64.0000 RUB   +0.20%
02:15aFour leaders sign agreement to bring green Azeri energy to Europe
RE
02:10aHeating restored in freezing Kyiv - Mayor Klitschko
RE
01:48aNew Azeri energy deal to cut Europe reliance on Russia
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

New Azeri energy deal to cut Europe reliance on Russia

12/18/2022 | 01:48am EST
STORY: "Given the current security context marked by the military aggression against Ukraine, we need to cooperate better and show more solidarity to mitigate common challenges," Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said during the round table meeting held in the country's capital Bucharest, also attended by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Von der Leyen said the EU's strategy to turn its back on Russian fossil fuels and diversify towards what she called "reliable energy partners" was working. She said the EU was ready to provide financial support to the project, which involves a 1,100 km (685 mile), 1,000 MW cable running from Azerbaijan to Romania, pending the results of a feasibility study.

"To integrate a growing share of renewables, we need indeed stronger electricity interconnections. This is why the Black Sea energy cable between Romania, Georgia and Azerbaijan is so important," von der Leyen said.

Von der Leyen also said the Black Sea cable could transform Georgia into an electricity hub and integrate it into the EU internal power market, as well as help to start rebuilding Ukraine's energy system and aid the country's reconstruction.


© Reuters 2022
