Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

New U.S. ambassador Nicholas Burns arrives in China

03/05/2022 | 01:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Former ambassador to NATO Nicholas Burns at Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on his nomination to be the U.S. Ambassador to China, on Capitol Hill in Washington

BEIJING (Reuters) - The new U.S. ambassador to China, Nicholas Burns, has arrived in the country and will be in quarantine for three weeks, the U.S. embassy said in a tweet on Saturday.

The United States has been without an ambassador in Beijing since Terry Branstad stepped down in October 2020.

Burns, a veteran diplomat and former U.S. ambassador to NATO, arrives at a time when relations between the world's two biggest economies are at their worst in decades.

Recent points of friction include the U.S.-led diplomatic boycott of last month's Beijing Winter Olympics, and China's diplomatic backing of Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.

The embassy tweet said Burns' travel plans had been delayed due to the pandemic and that a group of U.S. mission personnel and their families travelled with him.

President Joe Biden's nomination of Burns for the post was approved by the U.S. Senate on Dec 16.

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Tony Munroe and Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
01:30aNew U.S. ambassador Nicholas Burns arrives in China
RE
12:08aVanguard will not restrict its active managers' decisions on Russia
RE
03/04Following new rules, the washington post will remove bylines…
RE
03/04Following The New Rules, The Washington Post Will Remove Bylines, Datelines From Storie..
RE
03/04Singapore sanctions Russia over 'unprovoked attack' on Ukraine
RE
03/04Vanguard will not restrict its active managers' decisions on Russia
RE
03/04Ukraine conflict introduces questions for monetary policy normalisation - SNB's Maechle..
RE
03/04TOP WRAP 2-Russian law on 'fake news' prompts media to halt reporting as websites block..
RE
03/04Following the new rules, the washington post will remove bylines…
RE
03/04Russian attacks spur debate about nuclear power as climate fix
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish