Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

New Zealand urges its citizens in Ukraine to leave immediately

02/11/2022 | 09:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ukrainian service members guard the area near the line of separation in the Donetsk Region

(Reuters) - New Zealand's foreign ministry urged on Saturday all New Zealanders in Ukraine to leave immediately in response to heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

"Aotearoa New Zealand does not have diplomatic representation in Ukraine and the government's ability to provide consular assistance to New Zealanders in Ukraine is therefore very limited," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"The security situation in Ukraine could change at short notice and New Zealanders should not rely on support with evacuating in these circumstances."

The warning came after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who left Australia on Saturday, said that Russia could launch an invasion of Ukraine at any time and Washington and other countries urged their citizens to leave Ukraine.

(Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
01:55aEast-bound gas flows via Russian Yamal-Europe pipeline steady
RE
01:08aBiden and Putin to speak as Ukraine warnings mount
RE
02/11New Zealand urges its citizens in Ukraine to leave immediately
RE
02/11Australians in Ukraine should seek way out as situation dangerous - PM
RE
02/11Wall Street drops, oil prices jump on Ukraine conflict worries
RE
02/11US Stocks End Week Lower Amid Interest Rate Jitters, Russia-Ukraine Tensions
MT
02/11WRAPUP 11-Russia has enough troops massed to invade Ukraine, U.S. says
RE
02/11TSX extends weekly gain as investors 'hide' in energy and gold
RE
02/11TSX extends weekly gain as investors 'hide' in energy and gold
RE
02/11US Equity Benchmarks End Week Lower Amid Interest Rate Jitters, Russia-Ukraine Tensions
MT
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish