No EU countries have signalled gas supply emergencies, European Commission says

BRUSSELS, March 31 (Reuters) - Germany and Austria's
declarations of an "early warning" on gas supply are a
precaution that increases the monitoring of supply, but no EU
country has yet signalled it is facing a supply emergency, the
European Commission said on Thursday.
Germany and Austria both implemented the "early warning
phase" of their emergency plans to manage gas supplies on
Wednesday, amid concerns of a disruption to Russian supply after
Moscow demanded foreign buyers pay for fuel with roubles.
Such measures are "precautionary steps" that European Union
countries take when they identify a risk to gas supply, but so
far countries have not identified an acute supply emergency, a
European Commission spokesperson said on Thursday.
"In all cases, no security of supply issues have been
signalled for the present point in time," the spokesperson said,
adding the "early warning" alert is the lowest level of crisis
notification in the EU rules on gas supply issues.
EU rules require countries to have plans in place for how
they would mange the impact of a gas supply disruption at three
crisis levels: An early warning, an alert, and an emergency.
The "early warning" alert enhances a country's monitoring of
supply, requiring companies involved in the gas market to share
information with authorities on a daily basis.
The final "emergency" level would be the point when
governments could force industry to curtail activity to ensure
households and essential services like hospitals keep receiving
gas.
Germany, Europe's biggest economy, said a crisis team from
the economy ministry, the regulator and the private sector will
monitor imports and storage.
Austria, which gets around 80% of its gas from Russia, said
it would tighten its monitoring of the market but was taking no
extra measures for now to secure supply.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday buyers of
Russian gas "must open rouble accounts in Russian banks. It is
from these accounts that payments will be made for gas delivered
starting from tomorrow," or April 1.
It was not immediately clear whether in practice there might
be a way for foreign firms to continue payment without using
roubles, which the European Union and G7 group of states have
ruled out.
German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said existing gas
contracts were based in euros and payments would continue to be
made in that currency.
