  Homepage
  Currencies
  US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  News
  Summary
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  10:32 2022-09-16 am EDT
10:31aUzbekistan signs large deals with China, Russia
10:23aPutin tells Modi he understands India's concerns over Ukraine conflict
10:18aSanctions on Russia working, support for Ukraine must continue, Draghi says
No Italian parties mentioned in U.S. Russia report, Draghi says

09/16/2022 | 10:14am EDT
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi attends Algerian-Italian business forum, in Algiers

ROME (Reuters) - No Italian political parties were named in a report drawn up by U.S. intelligence that highlighted Russian efforts to influence politics in more than two dozen countries, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Friday.

Draghi spoke to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier this week about the report, which sent a jolt through Italy ahead of national elections on Sept. 25.

"The secretary of state confirmed that Italian political forces were not on the list of recipients of Russian financing," Draghi told a news conference.

"U.S. intelligence confirmed that it has no evidence of covert Russian funding to candidates and politicians competing in the current election," he added.

(Reporting by Angelo Amante; Editing by Crispian Balmer)


