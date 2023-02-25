Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  05:33:10 2023-02-25 am EST
75.8000 RUB   -0.24%
06:23aFrance's Macron says he will visit China in April
RE
05:30aRussia's Medvedev says defence factories meeting demand, denies missile shortage
RE
05:27aNo communique expected after G20 financial leaders' meet - sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

No communique expected after G20 financial leaders' meet - sources

02/25/2023 | 05:27am EST
BENGALURU, Feb 25 (Reuters) - G20 countries will not issue a joint communique on Saturday after a meeting of the bloc's finance ministers and central bank governors, where discussion of political matters has "upset" Russia and China, three sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters.

Financial leaders of the group of 20 major economies have come together near India's Bengaluru for the two-day meet, where "some resolution" on debt restructuring for distressed economies was reached among countries, two sources said.

The sources, who took part in the G20 meeting, declined to named as they were not authorised to speak to media. (Reporting by Shivangi Acharya and Sarita Chaganti Singh; Writing by Shivam Patel)


© Reuters 2023
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral