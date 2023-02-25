No communique expected after G20 financial leaders' meet - sources

BENGALURU, Feb 25 (Reuters) - G20 countries will not issue a
joint communique on Saturday after a meeting of the bloc's
finance ministers and central bank governors, where discussion
of political matters has "upset" Russia and China, three sources
familiar with the discussions told Reuters.
Financial leaders of the group of 20 major economies have
come together near India's Bengaluru for the two-day meet, where
"some resolution" on debt restructuring for distressed economies
was reached among countries, two sources said.
The sources, who took part in the G20 meeting, declined to
named as they were not authorised to speak to media.
(Reporting by Shivangi Acharya and Sarita Chaganti Singh;
Writing by Shivam Patel)