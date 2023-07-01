STORY: Milley told an audience at the National Press Club in Washington that the counteroffensive was "advancing steadily, deliberately working its way through very difficult minefields ... 500 meters a day, 1,000 meters a day, 2,000 meters a day, that kind of thing."

"War on paper and real war are different. In real war, real people die. Real people are on those front lines and real people are in those vehicles. Real bodies are being shredded by high explosives," he said.

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the counteroffensive was "slower than desired," without giving specifics. Ukraine says it has recaptured a cluster of villages in operations that liberated 130 square km (50 square miles) in the south, a small percentage of the total territory held by Russia.