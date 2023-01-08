No sign of casualties after Russia claims revenge attack on Ukrainian soldiers

(Adds context, military spokesman comments, details throughout)
KRAMATORSK, Ukraine, Jan 8 (Reuters) - A Russian missile
attack on the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk missed its targets
and there were no obvious signs of casualties, a Reuters
reporter said on Sunday, after Moscow claimed the strike killed
600 Ukrainian soldiers.
A Reuters team visited two college dormitories that Moscow
said had been temporarily housing Ukrainian personnel and which
it had targeted as revenge for a New Year's attack that killed
scores of Russian soldiers and caused outcry in Russia.
But neither dormitory in the eastern city of Kramatorsk
appeared to have been directly hit or seriously damaged. There
were no obvious signs that soldiers had been living there and no
sign of bodies or traces of blood.
Serhiy Cherevatyi, a Ukrainian military spokesperson for the
eastern region, described the claim of mass casualties as an
attempt by the Russian defence ministry to show it had responded
forcefully to Ukraine's recent strikes on Russian soldiers.
"This is an information operation of the Russian defense
ministry," Cherevatyi told Ukrainian broadcaster Suspilne News.
Authorities in Kyiv did not immediately comment.
Kramatorsk's mayor earlier said there had been no casualties.
As Moscow's invasion of Ukraine grinds towards the one-year
mark, Russia's military is under domestic pressure for
battlefield successes. Hawkish voices have sought an escalation
of the war effort after setbacks including loss of captured
territory and high rates of death and injury.
Bad winter weather has hindered fighting on the front lines,
although a cold snap that freezes and hardens up the ground
could pave the way for both sides to launch offensives with
heavy equipment, Serhiy Haidai, governor of Ukraine's Luhansk
region said.
There have also been growing concerns that Belarus - a close
ally of the Kremlin - could be used as a staging post to attack
Ukraine from the north after military activity including planned
joint aviation drills in the country and a fresh transfer of
Russian troops there.
REVENGE ATTACK
Russia's defence ministry, in a statement, said the strike
on the buildings in Kramatorsk was a revenge operation for the
deadly Ukrainian attack last week on a Russian barracks in
Makiivka, in part of the Donetsk region controlled by Moscow's
forces, in which at least 89 servicemen were killed.
It said Moscow had used what it called reliable intelligence
to target the Ukrainian troops. More than 700 Ukrainian troops
had been housed in one hostel and more than 600 in another, it
said.
"As a result of a massive missile strike on these temporary
deployment points of Ukrainian army units, more than 600
Ukrainian servicemen were destroyed," the defence ministry said.
If true, it would be the single largest loss of Ukrainian
troops since Russia invaded on Feb. 24 last year. Neither side
in the war, now in its eleventh month, usually disclose losses.
Ukraine was believed to have stopped housing troops close
together in single facilities after a deadly Russian missile
strike on a base in western Ukraine in March which killed
dozens.
The practice of housing soldiers all together came into
focus too after Ukraine's New Year's Day strike, with Russian
military commanders subject to fierce criticism inside Russia
for not dispersing their forces.
'A NORMAL DAY'
In Kramatorsk, residents in the populated area around the
dormitories described the force of the explosion that rocked
their homes overnight but said it was not out of the ordinary
for the region, close to the eastern front.
The residents said they heard explosions shortly after 11
p.m. local time - midnight Moscow time - when a ceasefire
declared by Russia for Eastern Orthodox Christmas had been due
to end.
The Russian statement named two buildings, the dormitory of
a site called College No.47 and a dormitory affiliated with
College No.28, both in Kramatorsk.
Reuters visuals showed some of the windows broken at the
College No.47 dormitory. There was a large crater in the
courtyard. The windows of the nearby college had been smashed.
The College No.28 dormitory was entirely intact. A crater
lay about 50 metres away from it closer to some garages. Some of
the college's windows were smashed.
"It was very loud, it threw people out of their beds. Some
people hurt their fingers because of the blast wave," said
Polina, 74, a resident who lives across from one of the
dormitories.
"There was an explosion, and then another explosion. The
windows shook... Really, there's nothing else to tell you. Just
a normal day," said Mykhailo, a 41-year-old resident.
Oleksandr Honcharenko, Kramatorsk's mayor, said the attack
had damaged two educational facilities and eight apartment
buildings and garages but that there had been no casualties.
Pavlo Kyrylenko, Ukraine's governor of Donetsk, had said
earlier that Russia had launched seven missile strikes on
Kramatorsk.
Russia has repeatedly shelled Kramatorsk, which is also in
the Donetsk region, one of four regions Moscow claims to have
formally incorporated into Russia, something Ukraine and most
countries in the world do not recognise.
Kramatorsk lies a few miles northwest of Bakhmut, a small
city which Russia has been trying to take for more than five
months in a brutal battle which has become the scene of some of
the fiercest fighting in recent weeks.
Ukrainian officials earlier said at least two people had
been killed elsewhere in Russian overnight bombing after the
unilateral Russian Orthodox Christmas ceasefire had expired.
A 50-year-old man had been killed in the northeastern region
of Kharkiv, Oleh Synehubov, the governor of the region, said on
the Telegram messaging app.
Another person had been killed in overnight attack on
Soledar, close to Bakhmut, local officials said.
Reuters could not immediately verify those claims.
