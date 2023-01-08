No sign of casualties at site of strikes Russia says killed hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers

*
No sign of casualties at site of the strike - witness
*
Russia says it carried out revenge attack on Ukraine
*
Claims it killed over 600 Ukrainian troops
*
No immediate response from Ukraine
KRAMATORSK, Ukraine, Jan 8 (Reuters) - A Russian rocket
strike on the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk caused damage but did
not destroy buildings and there were no obvious signs of
casualties, a Reuters witness said on Sunday, after Russia said
the attack killed 600 Ukrainian soldiers.
Reuters reporters visited the two college dormitories
Russia's defence ministry said had been temporarily housing
Ukrainian servicemen close to the front line of the war at the
time of the overnight strike. Neither appeared to have been
directly hit by missiles or seriously damaged. There were no
obvious signs that soldiers had been living there and no sign of
bodies or traces of blood.
Some of the windows were broken at Hostel No. 47, which
stood by a courtyard that had a big crater in it.
The other building named by Russia's defence ministry,
Hostel No. 28, was entirely intact. A crater lay about 50 metres
away closer to some garages.
Authorities in Kyiv did not immediately comment on the
strike or on Russia's claim of hundreds of casualties.
Kramatorsk's mayor earlier said there had been no casualties.
Russia's defence ministry, in a statement, said the strike
on the buildings in Kramatorsk was a revenge operation for a
deadly Ukrainian attack last week on a Russian barracks in
Makiivka, in part of the Donetsk region controlled by Moscow's
forces, in which at least 89 servicemen were killed.
It said Moscow had used what it called reliable intelligence
to target the Ukrainian troops. More than 700 Ukrainian troops
had been housed in one hostel and more than 600 in another, it
said.
"As a result of a massive missile strike on these temporary
deployment points of Ukrainian army units, more than 600
Ukrainian servicemen were destroyed," the defence ministry said.
If true, it would be the single largest loss of Ukrainian
troops since Russia invaded on Feb. 24 last year. Neither side
in the grinding war, now in its eleventh month, usually disclose
losses.
Pavlo Kyrylenko, Ukraine's governor of Donetsk, had said
earlier that Russia had launched seven missile strikes on
Kramatorsk.
And Oleksandr Honcharenko, Kramatorsk's mayor, said earlier
on Sunday that the attack had damaged two educational facilities
and eight apartment buildings and garages but that there had
been no casualties.
Ukraine was believed to have stopped housing troops close
together in single facilities after a deadly Russian missile
strike on a base in western Ukraine in March which killed
dozens.
The practice of housing soldiers all together came into
focus too after the Ukrainian strike on Makiivka this month with
Russian military commanders subject to fierce criticism inside
Russia for not dispersing their forces.
Russia has repeatedly shelled Kramatorsk, which is also in
the Donetsk region, one of four regions Moscow claims to have
formally incorporated into Russia, something Ukraine and most
countries in the world do not recognise.
Kramatorsk lies a few miles northwest of Bakhmut, a small
city which Russia has been trying to take for more than five
months in a brutal battle which has become the scene of some of
the fiercest fighting in recent weeks.
Ukrainian officials earlier said at least two people had
been killed elsewhere in Russian overnight bombing after a
unilateral Russian Orthodox Christmas ceasefire had expired.
A 50-year-old man had been killed in the northeastern region
of Kharkiv, Oleh Synehubov, the governor of the region, said on
the Telegram messaging app.
Another person had been killed in overnight attack on
Soledar, close to Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, local officials
said.
Reuters could not immediately verify those claims.
(Reporting by Reuters
Writing by Andrew Osborn;
Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)