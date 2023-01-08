Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  12:41 2023-01-08 pm EST
71.4800 RUB   -1.27%
02:20pHistoric UK satellite launch may spur military appetite
RE
08:23aNo sign of casualties after Russia claims revenge attack on Ukrainian soldiers
RE
08:09aSweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

No sign of casualties in Russia's Kramatorsk strike

01/08/2023 | 02:13pm EST
STORY: A Russian rocket strike on the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk caused damage... but there were no obvious signs of casualties, a Reuters witness said on Sunday (January 8).

And that's after Russia said the strikes had killed 600 Ukrainian soldiers and was a revenge operation for a deadly attack on a Russian barracks in Makiivka that killed at least 89 servicemen.

Reuters reporters visited the two college dormitories Russia's defense ministry said had been temporarily housing Ukrainian servicemen at the time of the overnight strikes.

Neither appeared to have been directly hit by missiles or seriously damaged.

There were no obvious signs that soldiers had been living there and no sign of bodies or traces of blood.

There was an explosion, and then another explosion. The windows shook, said this local resident. Really there's nothing else to tell you... Just a normal day.

Authorities in Kyiv did not immediately comment on the strike or on Russia's claim of hundreds of deaths.

Kramatorsk's mayor earlier said there had been no casualties.

If the Kremlin's claim was confirmed, it would be the single largest loss of Ukrainian troops since Russia invaded on February 24 last year.

Neither side in the grinding war, now in its eleventh month, usually disclose losses.

Kramatorsk lies a few miles northwest of Bakhmut, a small city which Russia has been trying to take for more than five months and has become the scene of some of the fiercest fighting in recent weeks.


© Reuters 2023
