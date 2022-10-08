Nobel Peace Prize 'belongs to every Ukrainian' -winner

The prize will be seen by many as a condemnation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who celebrated his 70th birthday on Friday (October 7), and his key regional ally, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, making it one of the most politically contentious in decades.

The award, the first since Russia's February 24 invasion of Ukraine, has echoes of the Cold War era, when prominent Soviet dissidents such as Andrei Sakharov and Alexander Solzhenitsyn won Nobels for peace or literature.

The Nobel Peace Prize, worth 10 million Swedish crowns, or about $900,000, will be presented in Oslo on December 10, the anniversary of the death of Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel, who founded the awards in his 1895 will.