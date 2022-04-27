Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  04/27 07:22:30 am EDT
73.7000 RUB   -1.57%
07:29aAAK To Leave Russian Market
MT
07:28aEU brands Russian gas halt 'blackmail', working on response
RE
07:14aRussian internet group Yandex reports $110 mln net loss in Q1
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Nokian Tyres beats Q1 expectations but updates 2022 guidance

04/27/2022 | 07:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Nokian tyres are stored at a tyre centre and shop in Moscow

(Corrects to clarify the company is not withdrawing guidance but updating it on Wednesday.)

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland's Nokian Tyres on Wednesday posted a stronger-than-expected first-quarter operating profit and gave an update to its previously witdrawn guidance for 2022 due to significant uncertainty in its operating environment in Russia.

The tyre maker said its January-March operating profit rose to 59.3 million euros ($62.9 million) from 44 million a year ago, beating the 40.5 million mean estimate in a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

($1 = 0.9425 euros)

(The story corrects to clarify the company is not withdrawing guidance but updating it on Wednesday.)

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen and Essi Lehto, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
07:29aAAK To Leave Russian Market
MT
07:28aEU brands Russian gas halt 'blackmail', working on response
RE
07:14aRussian internet group Yandex reports $110 mln net loss in Q1
RE
07:09aAlphabet Sees Tough Comparisons as First-Quarter YouTube Revenue Growth Slows, Earnings..
MT
06:52aCOMMODITIES BRIEF : Bloomberg TV Notes Russia Saying Cutting Off Gas Supplies To Bulgaria ..
MT
06:51aRussia Sees GDP Decline Of Around 10% In 2022
MT
06:50aExclusive - India tells its states to step up coal imports for three years - sources
RE
06:42aUniper in talks with Gazprom over gas payment process
RE
06:33aUniper Considers Russian Gas Flow To Be Secure
MT
06:32aRussian sanctions give Euroclear a capital headache
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral