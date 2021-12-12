Nord Stream 2 gas unlikely to flow if Russia renews Ukraine aggression, U.S. says

WASHINGTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Gas is unlikely to flow
through the Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia renews its
aggression against Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony
Blinken said on Sunday.
"That pipeline ... doesn't have any gas flowing through it
right now. And, in fact, it's a source of leverage on Russia
because to the extent (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin wants
to see gas flowing through that pipeline - if and when it
becomes operational - it's very unlikely or hard to see that
happening if Russia has renewed its aggression on Ukraine, if it
takes renewed action," Blinken told NBC's "Meet the Press"
program.
(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Will Dunham)