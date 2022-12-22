Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  05:01 2022-12-22 pm EST
67.0000 RUB   -3.60%
05:25pNorth Korea denies reports it offered munitions to Russia
RE
05:07pU.S. Congress advances bills targeting war criminals, Russian oligarchs
RE
04:33pUS Senate Passes $1.7 Trillion Government Spending Bill
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

North Korea denies reports it offered munitions to Russia

12/22/2022 | 05:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas

SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea's foreign ministry denied reports it offered munitions to Russia, calling it "groundless," and denounced the United States for providing lethal weapons to Ukraine, the North's official KCNA news agency reported on Friday.

Japanese media reported earlier that North Korea had shipped munitions, including artillery shells, to Russia via train last month. The White House confirmed on Thursday the North has completed an initial arms delivery to a private Russian military company.

"The Japanese media's false report that the DPRK offered munitions to Russia is the most absurd red herring, which is not worth any comment or interpretation," a ministry spokesperson said in a statement carried by the KCNA.

According to the White House, the private Russian military company, Wagner Group, took delivery of infantry rockets and missiles from North Korea to help bolster Russian forces in Ukraine, though Wagner owner Yevgeny Prigozhin denied the assertion as "gossip and speculation".

"The DPRK remains unchanged in its principled stand on the issue of 'arms transaction' between the DPRK and Russia which has never happened," the North Korean spokesperson said, adding it is the United States that's "bringing bloodshed and destruction to Ukraine by providing it with various kinds of lethal weapons."

DPRK are the initials of the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

In a separate statement, the North Korean foreign ministry also slammed the United States' attempt to issue a U.N. Security Council presidential statement on its latest intercontinental ballistic missile launch.

"The DPRK has already and clearly warned that such foolish attempt of the U.S. may entail a very undesirable consequence," the spokesperson said in the statement, calling the U.S. move a "very dangerous act" that the North "has to counter with action."

North Korea has tested an unprecedented number of missiles this year, including an intercontinental ballistic missile designed to reach the U.S. mainland, in defiance of international sanctions.

(Reporting by Soo-hyang ChoiEditing by Chris Reese and Sandra Maler)

By Soo-hyang Choi


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
05:25pNorth Korea denies reports it offered munitions to Russia
RE
05:07pU.S. Congress advances bills targeting war criminals, Russian oligarchs
RE
04:33pUS Senate Passes $1.7 Trillion Government Spending Bill
MT
04:33pTSX Closes Down Near 220 Pts As Lower Commodity Prices Weigh On Resources Heavy Index
MT
04:13pUS says Russia's Wagner Group bought North Korean weapons for Ukraine war
RE
03:25pDollar rises as U.S. data lends support
RE
03:09pHead of Russia's Wagner group dismisses talk of N. Korean weapons as gossip
RE
02:55pHead of russia's wagner group, asked about u.s. assertion that i…
RE
01:29pDesjardins Economic Studies Reviews The Year 2022; 3rd of 3 Parts
MT
12:46pPutin says Russia wants end to war in Ukraine
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish