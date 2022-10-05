North Korea fires ballistic missiles after condemning U.N. meeting, U.S. drills

SEOUL/TOKYO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - North Korea fired two
short-range ballistic missiles into the sea on Thursday in the
direction of Japan, after the return of a U.S. aircraft carrier
to the region and a U.N. Security Council meeting in response to
the North's recent launches.
The missile launch was the sixth in 12 days and the first
since North Korea fired an intermediate-range missile (IRBM)
over Japan on Tuesday, which prompted joint South Korean and
U.S. missile drills during which one weapon crashed and burned.
The launch was reported by South Korea's Joint Chiefs of
Staff and the Japanese government.
"This is the sixth time in the short period, just counting
the ones from the end of September," Japanese Prime Minister
Fumio Kishida told reporters. "This absolutely cannot be
tolerated."
The launch came about an hour after North Korea condemned
the United States for talking to the United Nations Security
Council about Pyongyang's "just counteraction measures of the
Korean People's Army on south Korea-U.S. joint drills,"
suggesting its missile tests are a reaction to the allied
military moves.
In a statement released by the reclusive nation's foreign
ministry, North Korea also condemned Washington for
repositioning a U.S. aircraft carrier off the Korean peninsula,
saying it posed a serious threat to the stability of the
situation.
The USS Ronald Reagan and its strike group of accompanying
warships was abruptly redeployed in response to North Korea's
IRBM launch over Japan.
The United States condemned Thursday's launch, a State
Department spokesperson said, calling it a violation of the
United Nations Security Council resolutions and a threat to
regional neighbours and the international community.
The spokesperson, however, added that Washington is
committed to a diplomatic approach and called on the North to
engage in dialogue.
The United States accused China and Russia on Wednesday of
enabling North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by blocking attempts to
strengthen U.N. Security Council sanctions on Pyongyang over its
nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, who is due to speak to
Kishida by phone on Thursday, told reporters that his country
will ensure its security through its alliance with the United
States and cooperation with Japan.
He said the U.S. carrier had entered waters off South Korea
late on Wednesday.
Yoon's national security council warned that North Korea
would face a strong international response over the tests.
Tokyo lodged a "vehement protest" with North Korea over
Thursday's launches through delegations in Beijing, Japanese
Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said.
The first missile on Thursday likely flew to an altitude of
about 100 km and a range of 350 km, while the second one had an
estimated altitude of 50 kilometers (31.07 miles) and covered
800 km, likely flying in an irregular trajectory, he said.
Many of North Korea's most recent short-range ballistic
missiles (SRBMs) are designed to fly on a lower, depressed
trajectory and potentially manoeuvre, complicating efforts to
detect and intercept them.
"North Korea has relentlessly and unilaterally escalated its
provocation especially since the beginning of this year," Hamada
told reporters.
South Korea's JCS said the missiles were launched from near
the North Korean capital of Pyongyang.
North Korea has launched about 40 missiles this year. Its
record schedule began in January with the launch of a new
"hypersonic missile," and went on to include long-range cruise
missiles; SRBMs fired from rail cars, airports, and a submarine;
its first intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launches
since 2017; and the IRBM shot over Japan.
It also appears ready to conduct a nuclear test for the
first time since 2017, according to officials in Seoul and
Washington.
The United States and its allies have stepped up displays of
military force in the region, but there appears to be little
prospect of further international sanctions from the U.N.
Security Council, which has already passed resolutions banning
the North's missile and nuclear development.
China's deputy U.N. ambassador, Geng Shuang, said the
Security Council needed to play a constructive role "instead of
relying solely on strong rhetoric or pressure."
In May, China and Russia vetoed a U.S.-led push to impose
more U.N. sanctions on North Korea over its renewed ballistic
missile launches, publicly splitting the Security Council for
the first time since it started punishing Pyongyang with
sanctions in 2006.
(Reporting by Joori Roh in Seoul and Chang-Ran Kim in Tokyo;
Additional reporting by David Brunnstrom in Washington; Writing
by Josh Smith; Editing by Richard Pullin, Josie Kao and Gerry
Doyle)