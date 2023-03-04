Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  02:27:14 2023-03-04 am EST
75.6000 RUB   +1.61%
08:02aNorth Korea's state media backs Russian call for probe into pipeline blast
RE
07:23aRussia's Wagner boss publishes video showing coffins of dead Ukrainian troops being shipped home
RE
06:07aGerman sanctions against Russian oligarchs advancing slowly
RE
Summary 
Summary

North Korea's state media backs Russian call for probe into pipeline blast

03/04/2023 | 08:02am EST
SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean state media weighed in on Saturday on allegations that Western nations were involved in blasts that damaged Russia's undersea Nord Stream gas pipelines last year, in the latest move by Pyongyang to express support for Moscow.

Moscow has maintained, without providing evidence, that the West was behind the blasts that damaged the pipelines in September and has called for an international investigation. Western officials have denied those accusations.

In an article carried by North Korean state news agency KCNA, international affairs critic Ahn Cheol-hyuk backed Russian calls for an impartial investigation, saying the world needs to be aware of the "vicious coerciveness, war and conspiracy maneuvers of the United States".

Investigators from Sweden and Denmark - in whose exclusive economic zones the explosions occurred - have said the ruptures were a result of sabotage, but have not said who they believe was responsible.

North Korea has publicly supported Moscow since Russia invaded Ukraine a year ago and expressed support for Russia's proclaimed annexation of parts of Ukraine, which most countries have rejected.

The United States has accused North Korea of providing weapons to Russia as well. Both Pyongyang and Moscow have denied that.

The ruptured Nord Stream pipelines are set to be sealed up and mothballed as there are no immediate plans to repair or reactivate them, sources familiar with the plans have told Reuters.

(Reporting by Josh Smith and Jihoon Lee; Editing by Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2023
