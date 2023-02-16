Norway central bank chief vows to bring down inflation

*
Annual speech by Norway's central bank governor
*
Says economy operating above potential
*
Core inflation stands at 6.4%, far above 2% target
OSLO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Norway's central bank governor
on Thursday said the economy was "operating above potential" and
that there should be no doubt that Norges Bank will bring down
soaring consumer price inflation, which is running at its
highest level in decades.
In her first annual policy address since taking office last
year, Ida Wolden Bache said Norges Bank's rate hikes were aimed
at "softening demand" in the domestic economy and could also
lead to a stronger Norwegian currency.
"There should never be any doubt that Norges Bank will do
the job we have been given - to ensure low and stable
inflation," Bache told an audience of business leaders and top
government officials.
Global inflation has soared in the wake of the pandemic and
Russia's invasion of Ukraine, leading central banks to reverse
years of ultra-easy monetary policies.
Norwegian core consumer prices, a category that excludes
volatile energy prices and taxes, rose 6.4% year-on-year in
January, exceeding the central bank's 5.9% expectation and more
than three times the central bank's 2.0% target.
Norges Bank has raised its key policy rate eight times since
late 2021, hiking it to 2.75% from zero, and has said it is
likely to increase it to 3% in March, but it has not said
whether it intends to raise rates any further than that.
Some economists now predict the policy rate will rise to
3.5% or more later this year.
In her speech, the governor stopped short of providing
specific guidance for how rates would develop but warned against
the effects of a weaker currency, which she said could push up
inflation.
"If the foreign exchange market is not confident that
monetary policy will be tightened when inflation rises, the
krone (currency) may depreciate," Bache said.
She also reiterated a long-held line that inflation could
have fallen more rapidly if rates had risen faster than they
have so far.
"The reason we are taking a while to bring down inflation is
that our job is also to contribute to keeping as many people in
employment as possible. We do not want to restrain the economy
more than required to tame inflation," she said.
(Editing by Gwladys Fouche and Hugh Lawson)