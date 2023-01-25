Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  08:27:22 2023-01-25 am EST
69.2840 RUB   -0.24%
08:36aNorway police release former Wagner commander from detention
RE
08:28aAltius Minerals Expects 2022 Revenue Rose 23% on Higher Potash Prices
MT
08:17aGermany's Leopard tank move puts spotlight on its maker: Rheinmetall
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Norway police release former Wagner commander from detention

01/25/2023 | 08:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Norwegian police question ex-Wagner commander about time in Ukraine

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian police said on Wednesday they would not seek to intern a former commander of Russia's Wagner mercenary group who recently fled to Norway, ordering him instead to stay at a secret location for security reasons.

Andrei Medvedev fled Russia by crossing into Norway on Jan. 13. He has said he fears for his life after witnessing what he said was the killing and mistreatment of Russian prisoners brought to the front lines in Ukraine to fight for Wagner.

On Monday police said he was detained by immigration police and held at the Trandum immigration detention centre outside Oslo, due to "disagreement" about measures taken to ensure his safety.

Trandum is where asylum seekers who have been turned down are held before they are deported. Police have denied suggestions Medvedev might be deported to Russia.

"The police's immigration unit releases Medvedev from ... Trandum under an order to be at a specific place of residence," police said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Police had until Wednesday to decide whether to seek a court order to intern him.

Medvedev's Norwegian lawyer, Brynjulf Risnes, was not immediately available for comment.

On Monday, Risnes had said Medvedev had been detained due to "disagreement" about measures taken to ensure his safety and said that there was "zero chance" he would be deported to Russia.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche in Oslo; Editing by Alex Richardson)

By Gwladys Fouche


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
08:36aNorway police release former Wagner commander from detention
RE
08:28aAltius Minerals Expects 2022 Revenue Rose 23% on Higher Potash Prices
MT
08:17aGermany's Leopard tank move puts spotlight on its m..
RE
07:56aGermany to send Ukraine tanks, U.S. likely to follow
RE
07:55aSpain says it is open to sending Leopard tanks to Ukraine
RE
07:51aExclusive-Equinor joins Western oil firms' retreat from Nigeria -sources
RE
07:41aNextEra beats quarterly profit estimates on clean energy demand
RE
07:41aUkraine confirms its troops have withdrawn from Soledar
RE
07:18aPolymetal sees revenue fall annually; considers re-domiciliation
AN
07:15aRussian gold miner Polymetal's Q4 revenue jumps on inventory clearance
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish