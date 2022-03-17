Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Norway to boost budget spending over Ukraine impact -NRK

03/17/2022 | 06:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OSLO, March 17 (Reuters) - The Norwegian government will on Friday present a package of fiscal spending to deal with the impact from the war in Ukraine on a wide range of policy areas, including refugees, public broadcaster NRK reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

The package will primarily cover extra domestic spending needs within defence, public security, the refugee situation and healthcare, as well as requirements arising from sanctions imposed on Russia following the invasion, the report said.

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere will present the measures to parliament at 0800 GMT, the broadcaster added.

It was not clear how much extra spending the government was planning for, NRK said.

The prime minister's office and the finance ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
07:00aChinese military aid to Russia would be major role reversal, analysts say
RE
06:59aUK to deploy Sky Sabre missile defence system in Poland, says minister
RE
06:55aKREMLIN : many people in Russia are showing themselves to be traitors
RE
06:52aEIA Sees Crude Oil Prices Topping $110 per Barrel in Q2
MT
06:51aKremlin says talks with Ukraine continue, no deal yet
RE
06:50aNorway to boost budget spending over Ukraine impact -NRK
RE
06:49aRaven Property Group Reaches Agreement To Sell Russian Unit
MT
06:45aUS STOCKS BRIEF : Futures Pointing Lower With S&P Down 0.4% and Nasdaq Down About 0.5% As ..
MT
06:42aING Notes Taiwan's Central Bank Unexpectedly Hikes Rates
MT
06:41aTechnical fault halts Polish railways, a key Ukraine exit route
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral