Norway to boost budget spending over Ukraine impact -NRK

OSLO, March 17 (Reuters) - The Norwegian government will on
Friday present a package of fiscal spending to deal with the
impact from the war in Ukraine on a wide range of policy areas,
including refugees, public broadcaster NRK reported on Thursday,
citing unnamed sources.
The package will primarily cover extra domestic spending
needs within defence, public security, the refugee situation and
healthcare, as well as requirements arising from sanctions
imposed on Russia following the invasion, the report said.
Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere will present the measures
to parliament at 0800 GMT, the broadcaster added.
It was not clear how much extra spending the government was
planning for, NRK said.
The prime minister's office and the finance ministry did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)