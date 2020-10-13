Norway to provide COVID-19 vaccine free of charge

OSLO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Norway will provide a vaccine
against COVID-19 free of charge to its inhabitants when one
becomes available, the government said on Tuesday, and this
would become part of the country's national vaccination
programme.
Norway, which is part of the European single market but is
not a member of the European Union, said in August it would get
access to the vaccines that the EU obtains via deals negotiated
with pharmaceuticals companies.
"We want as many people as possible to get the offer of
receiving a safe and effective vaccine. This is why vaccination
will be free of charge," Prime Minister Erna Solberg said in a
statement.
Sweden, an EU member and Norway's neighbour, will buy more
of the vaccines than it needs and then sell them on to Norway.
"The EU has so far entered into agreements with three
different vaccine manufacturers, and is negotiating agreements
with several other manufacturers. Norway is covered by these
agreements through resale agreements with Sweden," the
government said in Tuesday's statement.
The Nordic country has currently the lowest level of new
infections in Europe. Its 14-day cumulative number of COVID-19
cases per 100,000 inhabitants was 34.3 as of Tuesday, according
to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.
There are wide disparities within the country though.
Authorities are most concerned with the situation in Oslo,
where current restrictions, such as compulsory wearing of face
masks in public transport when social distancing cannot be
maintained, were extended on Tuesday for an indefinite period.
Norway is also part of COVAX, the global scheme for the
distribution of COVID-19 vaccines backed by the World Health
Organization, joined by 171 nations including China, but shunned
by the United States and Russia.
The programme aims to offer equitable access to COVID-19
vaccines for rich and poor countries alike.
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Jane Merriman and
Giles Elgood)