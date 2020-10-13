Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Norway to provide COVID-19 vaccine free of charge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 02:32pm BST

OSLO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Norway will provide a vaccine against COVID-19 free of charge to its inhabitants when one becomes available, the government said on Tuesday, and this would become part of the country's national vaccination programme.

Norway, which is part of the European single market but is not a member of the European Union, said in August it would get access to the vaccines that the EU obtains via deals negotiated with pharmaceuticals companies.

"We want as many people as possible to get the offer of receiving a safe and effective vaccine. This is why vaccination will be free of charge," Prime Minister Erna Solberg said in a statement.

Sweden, an EU member and Norway's neighbour, will buy more of the vaccines than it needs and then sell them on to Norway.

"The EU has so far entered into agreements with three different vaccine manufacturers, and is negotiating agreements with several other manufacturers. Norway is covered by these agreements through resale agreements with Sweden," the government said in Tuesday's statement.

The Nordic country has currently the lowest level of new infections in Europe. Its 14-day cumulative number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants was 34.3 as of Tuesday, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

There are wide disparities within the country though.

Authorities are most concerned with the situation in Oslo, where current restrictions, such as compulsory wearing of face masks in public transport when social distancing cannot be maintained, were extended on Tuesday for an indefinite period.

Norway is also part of COVAX, the global scheme for the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines backed by the World Health Organization, joined by 171 nations including China, but shunned by the United States and Russia.

The programme aims to offer equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for rich and poor countries alike. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Jane Merriman and Giles Elgood)


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
09:32aNorway to provide COVID-19 vaccine free of charge
RE
09:32aOPEC cuts 2021 oil demand forecast again as virus cases rise
RE
08:45aIMF Says Global Downturn Will Be Less Severe Than Estimated in June
DJ
07:49aNorway to provide COVID-19 vaccine free of charge to Norwegians
RE
05:34aRussian companies settle row with Total over dirty oil supplies
RE
04:19aRussia's rouble falls, CEE markets spooked by Czech virus curbs
RE
01:50aAustralia investigating reports that China has halted coal imports
RE
10/12EU Sanctions Belarus's Lukashenko Over Violent Crackdown -- Update
DJ
10/12Gazprom sees European gas glut in 2021, blames U.S. LNG
RE
10/12ALROSA : Russia Alrosa sees diamond sales stabilising in fourth quarter
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group