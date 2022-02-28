Norway to send weapons to Ukraine, in change of policy

OSLO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Norwegian government will send
weapons to Ukraine, it said in a statement on Monday, the latest
European nation to do so following Russia's invasion.
The decision overturns a Norwegian policy in place since the
1950s of not sending arms to non-NATO countries that are at war
or at risk of armed conflict.
Norway will donate up to 2,000 M72 anti-tank weapons, the
government said in a statement.
"Norway has strict policies regarding exports of military
equipment, but Ukraine now faces extraordinary circumstances,"
Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said.
On Sunday, Norway announced it would pull its sovereign
wealth fund, the world's largest, out of Russia and promised to
send helmets, bullet-proof vests and other equipment to Ukraine.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Hugh Lawson and Gwladys
Fouche)