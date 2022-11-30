Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  05:50 2022-11-30 pm EST
60.0250 RUB   -1.32%
05:38pUK to trial Elon Musk's satellite broadband equipment in remote locations
RE
05:38pNuclear powers must avoid military clashes -Lavrov
RE
04:46pVatican website down in suspected hacker attack
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Nuclear powers must avoid military clashes -Lavrov

11/30/2022 | 05:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: "It is necessary to avoid any military clash between nuclear powers, even with the use of conventional weapons, because the escalation may become uncontrollable," Lavrov said during his speech to the participants of an educational program in Moscow.

He also said the West was pushing Ukraine to continue fighting against Russia.

"(They are) literally pushing Ukraine to continue the very war which the West is waging against the Russian Federation," Lavrov added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a series of thinly veiled nuclear threats during the course of the war in Ukraine, but several top officials have repeatedly denied Moscow plans to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine and have accused the West of upping the nuclear ante.

Western countries, led by the United States, have provided an unprecedented package of military support to Ukraine to support its fight against Russia. Moscow has previously said that made NATO a party to the conflict, though both sides have stressed the importance of avoiding a direct confrontation.

Ukraine is not a member of NATO but is seeking to join the alliance - something which remains a distant prospect. Russia says Ukraine's NATO ambitions and the eastwards expansion of the alliance since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991 were one reason behind its move to invade on Feb. 24.


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
05:38pUK to trial Elon Musk's satellite broadband equipment in remote locations
RE
05:38pNuclear powers must avoid military clashes -Lavrov
RE
04:46pVatican website down in suspected hacker attack
RE
04:42pBiden nominee to be ambassador to Russia pledges to prioritize prisoner release
RE
03:45pU.N. says deal close on resuming Russia ammonia exports via Ukraine
RE
03:24pUN says deal close on resuming Russian ammonia exports
RE
03:19pWheat rises on short-covering, China optimism, but registers monthly loss
RE
03:18pAs U.S. visit kicks off, Macron warns of 'rogue states' in space
RE
02:02pCuba says its allies have pledged help to end its economic crisis
RE
01:51pGermany and Norway want NATO to protect subsea infrastructure after Nord Stream attacks
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish