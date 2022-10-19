Octopus Energy creates JV with Italian solar and wind farm developer Nexta

The move will help Italy, which depends on Russia for around 25% of its imported gas, in its plans to expand in renewables energy and reduce such reliance.

Octopus Energy said the investment will be through its recently launched 220 million euro arm, Octopus Energy Development Partnership (OEDP), which invests in early stages of green power builds and is managed by Octopus Energy Generation.

OEDP will provide funding to the Milan-based renewables developer Nexta while the latter will secure the land, grid connections, planning permissions to get the renewables projects to the ready-to-build stage.

"This (1.1 GW) could power 1.2 million homes, avoiding a potential 950,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide a year. That's the equivalent of removing over 500,000 petrol cars and planting over 4.6 million trees," it said in a statement.

Octopus Energy Generation manages 3 gigawatts of renewable energy assets across Europe worth 4.4 billion euros ($4.3 billion).

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Editing by David Evans)