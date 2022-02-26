Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Official Kremlin website down amid war in Ukraine

02/26/2022 | 04:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Russian President Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council in Moscow

MOSCOW (Reuters) -The official website of the Kremlin, the office of Russian President Vladimir Putin, kremlin.ru, was down on Saturday, following reports of denial of service (DDoS) attacks on various other Russian government and state media websites.

The outages came as Ukraine's vice prime minister said it had launched an 'IT army' to combat Russia in cyberspace.

On Wednesday, a newly discovered piece of destructive software was found circulating in Ukraine, hitting hundreds of computers, according to researchers at the cybersecurity firm ESET.

Suspicion fell on Russia, which has repeatedly been accused of hacks against Ukraine and other countries. The victims included government agencies and a financial institution, Reuters previously reported.

Last week, Britain and the United States said Russian military hackers were behind a spate of DDoS attacks that briefly knocked Ukrainian banking and government websites offline before the Russian invasion.

Russia has denied the allegations.

Twitter accounts historically associated with Anonymous, the amorphous online activist community that first grabbed global attention about a decade ago, have also announced plans to take aim at Russia's online presence.

Russia-themed leaks and hacks attributed to the group have begun to percolate across the web -- although as is often the case with Anonymous and with other hacker collectives the authenticity of the claims remain difficult to establish.

It is not unusual for freelance or ideologically motivated hackers to jump into global conflicts on one side or another; similar actions took place during the Arab Spring uprisings.

On Thursday, Reuters reported that the Ukrainian government had put out a call to the hacker underground to help support its underdog effort to beat back the Russians.

(Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Additional reporting by Raphael Satter and James Pearson; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Diane Craft and Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
05:06pGerman govt says allies prepared to take further measures should…
RE
05:05pGerman govt says sanctions also target individuals and instituti…
RE
05:05pGerman govt says allies agreed to limit russian central bank abi…
RE
05:04pGerman govt says allies cutting russia out of swift…
RE
04:35pGreece says 10 expats killed in Ukraine, summons Russian ambassador
RE
04:24pU.N. Security Council to vote on Houthi arms embargo
RE
04:18pFrom Berlin streets to Sydney, global outpouring of support for Ukraine
RE
04:12pFrom Berlin streets to Sydney, global outpouring of support for Ukraine
RE
02:17pYouTube blocks RT, other Russian channels from earning ad dollars
RE
01:57pKLM Dutch airline halts flights to Russia for 7 days
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish