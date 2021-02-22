Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Oil prices rise with storm-hit U.S. output set for slow return

02/22/2021 | 08:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Monday as the slow return of U.S. crude output cut by frigid conditions served as a reminder of the tight supply situation, just as demand recovers from the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brent crude was up 49 cents, or 0.8%, at $63.40 a barrel by 1330 GMT, after gaining nearly 1% last week. U.S. oil rose 60 cents, or 1%, to $59.84 a barrel, having fallen 0.4% last week.

Abnormally cold weather in Texas and the Plains states forced the shutdown of up to 4 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude production along with 21 billion cubic feet of natural gas output, analysts estimated.

Shale oil producers in the region could take at least two weeks to restart the more than 2 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude output affected, sources said, as frozen pipes and power supply interruptions slow their recovery.

"With three-quarters of fracking crews standing down, the likelihood of a fast resumption is low," ANZ Research said in a note.

For the first time since November, U.S. drilling companies cut the number of oil rigs operating due to the cold and snow enveloping Texas, New Mexico and other energy-producing centres.

OPEC+ oil producers are set to meet on March 4, with sources saying the group is likely to ease curbs on supply after April given a recovery in prices, although any increase in output will likely be modest given lingering uncertainty over the pandemic.

"Saudi Arabia is eager to pursue yet higher prices in order to cover its social break-even expenses at around $80 a barrel while Russia is strongly focused on unwinding current cuts and getting back to normal production," said SEB chief commodity analyst Bjarne Schieldrop.

(Reporting by Noah Browning and Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Jason Neely)

By Noah Browning


© Reuters 2021
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
07:46aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK MINING AND METALL : Nornickel Says One Dead, Two Missing Afte..
MT
06:47aAB VOLVO : Swede Charged With Espionage After Spying on Volvo Cars, Scania for R..
DJ
05:49aBrent Oil Price Forecast for 2021 Raised at Goldman Sachs as Inventory Set to..
MT
05:07aRussia, Saudi Arabia at odds over output deal ahead of OPEC+ meeting -RIA cit..
RE
03:57aTurkey's lira dips after five-week rally; EM stocks retreat
RE
03:39aRussian Discount Store Giant Fix Price Confirms London IPO Plans
MT
02:36aChina says China, U.S. and Europe should work together to uphold multilateral..
RE
02:01aFix Price confirms intention to float on Main -3-
DJ
02:01aFix Price confirms intention to float on Main -2-
DJ
12:55aOil prices rise with storm-hit U.S. output set for slow return
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ