One dead in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia - official

"We moved here, my daughter works here. I live at my friends'. Everything was quiet and normal, and here you go," said resident Mykola Bochehaiev.

Ukrainian authorities said apartment buildings and schools have been targeted, with civilians killed.

Russia has repeatedly denied targeting civilian areas after launching what it called a "special military operation" in February, despite mounting evidence that its missiles have hit multiple residential areas across the country.

STORY: Zaporizhzhia governor Oleksandr Starukh said one of the rockets hit an apartment building.