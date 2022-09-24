Advanced search
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
09/23/2022 03:21 pm EDT
56.8700 RUB   -5.05%
One dead in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia - official

09/24/2022 | 12:59pm EDT
The strike caused fire and damaged a number of apartments.

"We moved here, my daughter works here. I live at my friends'. Everything was quiet and normal, and here you go," said resident Mykola Bochehaiev.

Ukrainian authorities said apartment buildings and schools have been targeted, with civilians killed.

Russia has repeatedly denied targeting civilian areas after launching what it called a "special military operation" in February, despite mounting evidence that its missiles have hit multiple residential areas across the country.

STORY: Zaporizhzhia governor Oleksandr Starukh said one of the rockets hit an apartment building.


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
02:15pRussia holds votes in occupied parts of Ukraine
RE
12:59pOne dead in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia - official
RE
12:54pPressing priority in Ukraine is to facilitate peace talks, China says
RE
12:26pMore than 730 detained in anti-mobilisation protests across Russia - rights group
RE
11:39aGermany's Scholz seeks to deepen energy partnership with Saudi Arabia
RE
11:37aComplaints about Russia's chaotic mobilisation grow louder
RE
10:39aDisplaced Mariupol residents protest against referendum
RE
10:25aMazda discussing ending production in Russia - Nikkei
RE
08:28aFrench MPs want inquiry into alleged Russian party financing
RE
04:00aUkraine ports have shipped around 4.7 million tonnes of food under grain deal - ministr..
RE
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish