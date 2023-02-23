Advanced search
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  12:21:47 2023-02-23 pm EST
75.7010 RUB   +1.10%
01:02pRussia's Putin discusses Karabakh crisis with Armenian PM - agencies
RE
12:56pEurope-minded Moldova feels the heat of Russia's war in Ukraine
RE
12:54pOne year into Ukraine war, China says sending weapons will not bring peace
RE
One year into Ukraine war, China says sending weapons will not bring peace

02/23/2023 | 12:54pm EST
U.N. General Asembly holds high-level meeting on adoption of resolution on Ukraine in New York

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - China's deputy U.N. Ambassador Dai Bing told the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday that one year into the Ukraine war "brutal facts offer an ample proof that sending weapons will not bring peace."

"Adding fuel to the fire will only exacerbate tensions. Prolonging and expanding the conflict will only make ordinary people pay an even heftier price," he said. "We stand ready to continue playing a constructive role in resolving the Ukraine crisis, and bring about peace at an early date."

Western powers have provided Ukraine with billions of dollars in weapons since Russia invaded. The United States and NATO have accused China of considering supplying arms to Russia and warned Beijing against such a move.

China has dismissed the accusations saying that the United States was in no position to make demands of Beijing.

Dai was speaking at the United Nations a day after China's top diplomat visited Moscow and pledged a deeper partnership with Russia. China and Russia announced a "no limits" partnership shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine.

The U.N. General Assembly will vote later on Thursday on a draft resolution calling a "comprehensive, just and lasting peace" and demanding Russia withdraw its troops.

Since Moscow invaded its neighbor on Feb. 24 last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly hinted that Russia could use a nuclear weapon if threatened.

"Nuclear weapons cannot be used, nuclear war cannot be fought," Dai said. "All parties should join together against the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons, prevent nuclear proliferation and avoid a nuclear crisis."

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols, editing by Ismail Shakil and Diane Craft)

By Michelle Nichols


© Reuters 2023
