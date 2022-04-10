'Only bones left' -Ukrainians recount attacks

Russia has so far failed to take any major cities, but Ukraine says Russia has been gathering its forces in the east for a major assault and has urged people to flee.

Since Russia invaded, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has pressed Western powers for military hardware and support, and to punish Moscow with tough sanctions.

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told ABC News Sunday, (quote) "We're going to get Ukraine the weapons it needs to beat back the Russians, to stop them from taking more cities and towns."

Mounting civilian casualties have triggered widespread international condemnation and new sanctions.

Russia calls its attack on Ukraine a "special military operation," and denies its soldiers have targeted civilians.

But a grave with at least two civilian bodies has been found in a village near Kyiv, a Ukrainian official said on Sunday -- the latest such reported discovery since the Russian withdrawal from areas north of the capital.

Ludmila Zabaluk, head of the Dmytriv Village Department said dozens of civilian bodies were found in the area.

"There were more than 50 dead people. They shot them from close distance. There's a car where a 17-year-old child was burned, only bones left. A woman had half her head blown off. A bit farther, a man lying near his car was burned alive."

Villagers in the Chernihiv region recalled surviving weeks of shelling by Russian forces from the cellars of their homes.

NATALIA TITOVA: "The shelling went through our house. My husband, children, and my daughter-in-law were all in the basement. We all ran out of the basement and started running in different directions, to the road. All the while they were shooting at the neighbours' houses."

Sullivan said on Sunday he expected Russia's newly appointed general overseeing Ukraine, Aleksandr Dvornikov, to authorize more brutality against Ukrainian civilians.