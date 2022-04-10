Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  04/10 06:32:32 pm EDT
80.3584 RUB   +1.08%
04/08Indexes of Business Conditions in Japan Decline in February
MT
04/08Indexes of Business Conditions in Japan Slump in February amid Renewed COVID-19 Impact
MT
04/08Russian gas flows to Europe through Ukraine dip
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

'Only bones left' -Ukrainians recount attacks

04/10/2022 | 05:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Russian forces continued shelling targets in eastern Ukraine on Sunday, as Washington said it would meet Kyiv's request for more military aid by providing "the weapons it needs" to defend itself against Russia.

Russia has so far failed to take any major cities, but Ukraine says Russia has been gathering its forces in the east for a major assault and has urged people to flee.

Since Russia invaded, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has pressed Western powers for military hardware and support, and to punish Moscow with tough sanctions.

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told ABC News Sunday, (quote) "We're going to get Ukraine the weapons it needs to beat back the Russians, to stop them from taking more cities and towns."

Mounting civilian casualties have triggered widespread international condemnation and new sanctions.

Russia calls its attack on Ukraine a "special military operation," and denies its soldiers have targeted civilians.

But a grave with at least two civilian bodies has been found in a village near Kyiv, a Ukrainian official said on Sunday -- the latest such reported discovery since the Russian withdrawal from areas north of the capital.

Ludmila Zabaluk, head of the Dmytriv Village Department said dozens of civilian bodies were found in the area.

"There were more than 50 dead people. They shot them from close distance. There's a car where a 17-year-old child was burned, only bones left. A woman had half her head blown off. A bit farther, a man lying near his car was burned alive."

Villagers in the Chernihiv region recalled surviving weeks of shelling by Russian forces from the cellars of their homes.

NATALIA TITOVA: "The shelling went through our house. My husband, children, and my daughter-in-law were all in the basement. We all ran out of the basement and started running in different directions, to the road. All the while they were shooting at the neighbours' houses."

Sullivan said on Sunday he expected Russia's newly appointed general overseeing Ukraine, Aleksandr Dvornikov, to authorize more brutality against Ukrainian civilians.


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
04/08Indexes of Business Conditions in Japan Decline in February
MT
04/08Indexes of Business Conditions in Japan Slump in February amid Renewed COVID-19 Impact
MT
04/08Russian gas flows to Europe through Ukraine dip
RE
04/08Italy's Intesa heightens checks on Russia activities
RE
04/08Polymetal Falls 7% as Auditor Deloitte Resigns Citing Russian Operations
MT
04/08Shanghai aluminium slips to over 3-week low as demand concerns weigh
RE
04/08Chinese Shares End Mixed; Property Stocks Rise on Housing Market Recovery
MT
04/08Late U.S. Rebound to Lift London Stocks
DJ
04/08Deloitte Resigns From Polymetal International Under New Policy For Russian Firms
MT
04/08OMV takes Q1 hit of 2 bln euros from Russia business
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral