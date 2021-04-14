PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works : MMK Group -3

pursued under the Group's strategy ? Operational excellence measures implemented under MMK's updated strategic initiatives will further boost the Group's profitability in Q2 2021. ABOUT MMK MMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian metals company. The Group's operations in Russia include a large steel-producing unit encompassing the entire production chain, from the preparation of iron ore to downstream processing of rolled steel. MMK turns out a broad range of steel products, with a predominant share of premium products. In 2020, MMK produced 11.6 mln tonnes of crude steel and sold 10.8 mln Subscribe to our official MMK tonnes of commercial steel products. channel on Telegram to be the first to know about key MMK ??K is an industry leader in terms of production costs and margins. Group revenue in 2020 news. totalled USD 6,395 mln, with an EBITDA of USD 1,492 mln. MMK boasts the industry's lowest debt burden. Net debt/EBITDA ratio was -0.06? at the end of 2020. The Group's investment-grade rating is confirmed by the leading global rating agencies Fitch, Moody's and S&P. MMK's ordinary shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, while its depositary receipts are traded on the London Stock Exchange. Free float amounts to 15.7%. INVESTOR RELATIONS DEPARTMENT Veronika Kryachko KEY UPCOMING EVENTS IN 2021 +7 915 380 6266 kryachko.vs@mmk.ru Financial calendar ESG DEPARTMENT 13-14 April Wood EM Energy & Commodities Virtual Conference Yaroslava Vrubel +7 982 282 9682 21 April Q1 2021 financials vrubel.ys@mmk.ru 27 April Integrated Annual Report 2020 27-28 April Non-deal roadshow (NDR), online COMMUNICATIONS DEPARTMENT Dmitry Kuchumov +7 985 219 2874 kuchumov.do@mmk.ru Oleg Egorov +7 903 971 8837 egorov.oa@mmk.ru ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US5591892048 Category Code: TST TIDM: MMK LEI Code: 253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44 Sequence No.: 98849 EQS News ID: 1184415 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 14, 2021 02:57 ET (06:57 GMT)