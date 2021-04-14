PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works : MMK Group -3

pursued under the Group's strategy
? Operational excellence measures implemented under MMK's updated strategic initiatives will further
boost the Group's profitability in Q2 2021.
ABOUT MMK
MMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian metals company.
The Group's operations in Russia include a large steel-producing unit encompassing the
entire production chain, from the preparation of iron ore to downstream processing of
rolled steel. MMK turns out a broad range of steel products, with a predominant share of
tonnes of commercial steel products. In 2020, MMK produced 11.6 mln tonnes of crude steel and sold 10.8 mln
tonnes of commercial steel products.
first to know about key MMK
MMK is an industry leader in terms of production costs and margins. Group revenue in 2020
totalled USD 6,395 mln, with an EBITDA of USD 1,492 mln. MMK boasts the industry's lowest
debt burden. Net debt/EBITDA ratio was -0.06? at the end of 2020. The Group's
investment-grade rating is confirmed by the leading global rating agencies Fitch, Moody's
and S&P.
MMK's ordinary shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, while its depositary receipts
are traded on the London Stock Exchange. Free float amounts to 15.7%.
INVESTOR RELATIONS DEPARTMENT
Veronika Kryachko KEY UPCOMING EVENTS IN 2021
+7 915 380 6266 kryachko.vs@mmk.ru
Financial calendar
ESG DEPARTMENT
13-14 April Wood EM Energy & Commodities Virtual Conference
Yaroslava Vrubel
+7 982 282 9682 21 April Q1 2021 financials
vrubel.ys@mmk.ru
27 April Integrated Annual Report 2020
27-28 April Non-deal roadshow (NDR), online
COMMUNICATIONS DEPARTMENT Dmitry Kuchumov +7 985 219 2874 kuchumov.do@mmk.ru Oleg Egorov +7 903 971 8837 egorov.oa@mmk.ru -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
