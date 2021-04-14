Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works : MMK Group -3-

04/14/2021 | 02:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
                  pursued under the Group's strategy 
 
                ? Operational excellence measures implemented under MMK's updated strategic initiatives will further 
                  boost the Group's profitability in Q2 2021. 
ABOUT MMK 
MMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian metals company. 
The Group's operations in Russia include a large steel-producing unit encompassing the 
entire production chain, from the preparation of iron ore to downstream processing of 
rolled steel. MMK turns out a broad range of steel products, with a predominant share of 
premium products. In 2020, MMK produced 11.6 mln tonnes of crude steel and sold 10.8 mln  Subscribe to our official MMK 
tonnes of commercial steel products.                                                      channel on Telegram to be the 
                                                                                          first to know about key MMK 
??K is an industry leader in terms of production costs and margins. Group revenue in 2020 news. 
totalled USD 6,395 mln, with an EBITDA of USD 1,492 mln. MMK boasts the industry's lowest 
debt burden. Net debt/EBITDA ratio was -0.06? at the end of 2020. The Group's 
investment-grade rating is confirmed by the leading global rating agencies Fitch, Moody's 
and S&P. 
MMK's ordinary shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, while its depositary receipts 
are traded on the London Stock Exchange. Free float amounts to 15.7%. 
 
 
INVESTOR RELATIONS DEPARTMENT 
Veronika Kryachko                  KEY UPCOMING EVENTS IN 2021 
+7 915 380 6266 kryachko.vs@mmk.ru 
                                   Financial calendar 
 
 
ESG DEPARTMENT 
                                   13-14 April   Wood EM Energy & Commodities Virtual Conference 
Yaroslava Vrubel 
+7 982 282 9682                    21 April      Q1 2021 financials 
vrubel.ys@mmk.ru 
                                   27 April      Integrated Annual Report 2020 
 
                                   27-28 April   Non-deal roadshow (NDR), online 
COMMUNICATIONS DEPARTMENT Dmitry Kuchumov +7 985 219 2874 kuchumov.do@mmk.ru Oleg Egorov +7 903 971 8837 egorov.oa@mmk.ru ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:          US5591892048 
Category Code: TST 
TIDM:          MMK 
LEI Code:      253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44 
Sequence No.:  98849 
EQS News ID:   1184415 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 14, 2021 02:57 ET (06:57 GMT)

All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
04/13Dollar slips to three-week low as inflation fears seen baked in for now
RE
04/13PHARMAXIS  : Sells Distribution Rights of Cystic Fibrosis Treatment in Russia; S..
MT
04/13Iran Says It Will Enrich Uranium to 60%, in Effort to Strengthen Hand in Nucl..
DJ
04/13Generali in talks to buy AXA assets in Malaysia, sources say
RE
04/13JPMorgan downgrades emerging market currencies to 'underweight'
RE
04/13Russia expects India to produce 50 million doses of Sputnik V each month this..
RE
04/13STOXX EUROPE 600  : Ikea Investment Unit to Buy 49% Stake In Solar Parks In Russ..
MT
04/13Nornickel to expand sustainable production at nn harjavalta in finland
DJ
04/13DR REDDY LABORATORIES  : . Reddy's Secures Emergency Use Approval in India for S..
MT
04/12Foreign interference in Canada hitting Cold War levels thanks to COVID-19, sa..
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ