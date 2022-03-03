Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

PMI shows Russian service sector grew in Feb, does not mention Ukraine

03/03/2022 | 01:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A well head and drilling rig in the Yarakta oilfield in Russia

(Reuters) - Business activity in the Russian service sector returned to growth in February as inflationary pressure eased and business confidence reached a five-month high, the Markit purchasing managers index (PMI) showed on Thursday.

The precise dates of the survey, which made no mention of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, were not clear.

Moscow calls its action in Ukraine that began on Feb. 24 "a special military operation". The invasion has triggered harsh economic sanctions against Moscow and the Russian central bank.

The Markit index's headline figure rose to 52.1 in February from 49.8 in January, returning above the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction for the first time since September.

Employment declined in the sector for the third month and at the quickest pace since late 2020, the monthly survey showed.

But business expectations improved as companies planned to step up investment and hoped that client demand will increase.

"Although total demand remained historically subdued, firms were buoyed by efforts to invest in new product lines, as business confidence reached the highest since last September," said Sian Jones, a senior economist at IHS Markit, which compiles the survey.

"Although private sector firms were strongly upbeat regarding the outlook, imposed sanctions are expected to hamper growth potential across the Russian economy."

Western countries have now imposed a wide range of harsh economic and financial sanctions on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, sending the rouble to record lows and paving the way for a decline in living standards.

A sister survey showed earlier this week that Russian manufacturing activity shrank in February as new orders fell for the first time in six months, as businesses felt the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
01:24aJapan's JAL, ANA cancel all Europe flights on Thursday
RE
01:22aIndian 10-year bond yield at 1-month high tracking global crude, U.S. peers
RE
01:15aTOP WRAP 5-Russian troops enter strategic Ukrainian port of Kherson
RE
01:14aDrugmakers, device companies say sanctions may hinder medical supplies to Russia
RE
01:00aIN CASE YOU MISSED ITSchedule of Reuters features from this week
RE
12:59aThird time lucky? Why Banco BPM appeals to UniCredit CEO
RE
12:45aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Shares Seen on Hold as -2-
DJ
12:45aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Shares Seen on Hold as Powell Comments, Ukraine Crisis Weighed
DJ
12:20aKazakhstan looks for cargo shipping routes bypassing Russia - govt
RE
12:20aIndia says no report of its students being held hostage in Ukraine
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish