  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  01:58 2022-10-27 pm EDT
61.3000 RUB   +0.08%
02:04pKyiv, other regions set for longer-than-planned blackouts after Russia strikes
RE
02:03pTerraPower, PacifiCorp to study 5 more advanced nuclear reactors
RE
01:47pPutin says U.S. needs to force Kyiv to negotiating table
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

PUTIN: RUSSIA IS READY FOR TALKS ON UKRAINE…

10/27/2022 | 01:45pm EDT
PUTIN: RUSSIA IS READY FOR TALKS ON UKRAINE


© Reuters 2022
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish