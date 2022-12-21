Advanced search
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  12:06 21/12/2022 GMT
70.8180 RUB   +2.26%
12/21/2022 | 12:02pm GMT
PUTIN: YOU ARE FIGHTING LIKE HEROES OF PREVIOUS RUSSIA'S WARS


11:31aNorth American Morning Briefing: Futures Rise -2-
DJ
11:31aNorth American Morning Briefing: Futures Rise Ahead of F..
DJ
11:25aRussia's Gazprom launches production at Kovykta gas field to supply China
RE
11:17aEuropean Midday Briefing: Stocks Up Ahead of Likely U.S Gains
DJ
11:06aPalantir lands 75 million pound deal with British military
RE
10:56aHedge fund Citadel expects to return $7 bln in profits to clients - WSJ
RE
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish