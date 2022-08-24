Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  03:15 2022-08-24 pm EDT
59.8168 RUB   +0.53%
03:01pPakistan rejects India's closure of missile firing incident into its territory
RE
02:31pExclusive-German government sees problems with coal, oil supplies -document
RE
01:51pDell's enterprise heft likely to shield blow from slowing PC sales
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Pakistan rejects India's closure of missile firing incident into its territory

08/24/2022 | 03:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A farmer carries a sack of grass as he walks near the fenced border between India-Pakistan in Ranbir Singh Pura

KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) - Pakistan rejected India's closure of the incident of the firing of a supersonic missile into Pakistani territory on March 9, and reiterated demand for joint probe, said a statement by Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued Wednesday night.

The Indian Air Force on Tuesday said at the end of its inquiry that the government had sacked three officers for accidentally firing a missile into Pakistan in March, an incident that the two nuclear-armed rivals handled calmly as there were no casualties.

The BrahMos missile - a nuclear-capable, land-attack cruise missile jointly developed by Russia and India - was fired on March 9, prompting Pakistan to seek answers from New Delhi on the safety mechanisms in place to prevent accidental launches.

"Pakistan categorically rejects India's purported closure of the highly irresponsible incident and reiterates its demand for a joint probe," a foreign office statement said.

The measures taken by India in the aftermath of the incident and the subsequent findings and punishments handed by the so-called internal court of inquiry are totally unsatisfactory, deficient and inadequate, it added.

The Indian Air Force said in a statement on Tuesday: "A Court of Inquiry, set up to establish the facts of the case, including fixing responsibility for the incident, found that deviation from the Standard Operating Procedures by three officers led to the accidental firing of the missile."

It added the government had dismissed the three officers with immediate effect on Tuesday.

"India has not only failed to respond to Pakistan's demand for a joint inquiry but has also evaded the questions raised by Pakistan regarding the command-and-control system in place in India, the safety and security protocols and the reason for India's delayed admission of the Missile launch," statement went on to add.

If indeed India has nothing to hide then it must accept Pakistan's demand for a joint probe in the spirit of transparency, the handout added.

(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Sandra Maler)

By Syed Raza Hassan


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
03:01pPakistan rejects India's closure of missile firing incident into its territory
RE
02:31pExclusive-German government sees problems with coal, oil supplies -document
RE
01:51pDell's enterprise heft likely to shield blow from slowing PC sales
RE
01:36pRomania's energy bill support scheme set to cost $3.27 billion
RE
01:08pItalian group Eni aims invest in Libyan gas output
RE
12:08pRussia's July industrial output down 0.5% y/y
RE
12:04pRussian consumer prices dip again but inflation expectations rise
RE
11:57aKfW prepared to extend credit line to Uniper as gas losses swell -sources
RE
11:44aPride, defiance and solidarity mark Ukrainian Independence Day under pall of war
RE
11:43aUkraine spy chief says Russian offensive slowing due to fatigue
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish