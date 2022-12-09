Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  11:28 2022-12-09 am EST
62.5000 RUB   +0.16%
11:52aWTO finds against United States on Trump metal tariffs
RE
11:52aFTSE 100 Closes Friday Up on China Reopening, Rally Hopes
DJ
11:50aRussia trying to get ballistic missiles from Iran, says Britain
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Past 'betrayals' cloud any new Ukraine deal: Putin

12/09/2022 | 11:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: "It turns out that no one wants to fulfill all these Minsk agreements", said the Russian president.

Putin said Germany and France - which brokered ceasefire agreements in the Belarusian capital Minsk between Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine in 2014 and 2015 - had betrayed Russia and were now pumping Ukraine with weapons.

In an interview published in Germany's Zeit magazine on Wednesday, former German chancellor Angela Merkel said that the Minsk agreements had been an attempt to "give Ukraine time" to build up its defenses.

Speaking on Friday at a news conference in Kyrgyzstan, Putin said he was "disappointed" by Merkel's comments.


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
11:52aWTO finds against United States on Trump metal tariffs
RE
11:52aFTSE 100 Closes Friday Up on China Reopening, Rally Hopes
DJ
11:50aRussia trying to get ballistic missiles from Iran, says Britain
RE
11:34aPutin says loss of trust in West will make future Ukraine talks harder
RE
11:33aRussia is expanding its nuclear arsenal, U.S. Defense Secretary says
RE
11:25aPast 'betrayals' cloud any new Ukraine deal: Putin
RE
11:16aU.S. natgas futures jump 6% on colder forecasts for late December
RE
11:07aRussian consumer inflation slows to 12% as central bank meeting looms
RE
10:52aTotalEnergies stays in Russia's Yamal LNG - source
RE
10:37aSoaring current account surplus fails to cover up cracks in Russian economy
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish