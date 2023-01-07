Patriarch Kirill leads Christmas liturgy in Moscow

No members of the Government or Parliament were seen during the official broadcast.

President Vladimir Putin chose to attend a Christmas liturgy on his own at the Kremlin.

The situation in Ukraine was reflected in the broadcast, though.

In a Christmas address shown just before the liturgy started, Kirill accused Kyiv of trying to ruin pro-Moscow branch of Orthodox Church.

Ukraine's security service has raided property owned by the church and last month accused a senior cleric of engaging in anti-Ukrainian activity by supporting Russian policies.

Kirill mocked what he called "pathetic attempts" by Kyiv to destroy the church in Ukraine.

Many Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas on January 6-7.