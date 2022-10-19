Advanced search
10:51aPolice guard LNG ports as Germany fast-tracks critical infrastructure law - minister
RE
10:47aRussia's upper house of parliament approves martial law in occupied regions
RE
10:40aPeople of Ukraine awarded EU's Sakharov Prize For Freedom of Thought
RE
People of Ukraine awarded EU's Sakharov Prize For Freedom of Thought

10/19/2022 | 10:40am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Flag of EU flies next to Ukraine's national flag in Bern

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Parliament awarded the people of Ukraine on Wednesday its annual Prize for Freedom of Thought, in support of Ukraine's fight against Russia's invasion that started Feb. 24, which Russia calls a "special military operation".

The award comes with prize money of 50,000 euros ($49,100) prize money, which will be granted to civil society representatives.

The Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought, named after Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov, has been awarded annually since 1988 to individuals and organizations defending human rights and fundamental freedoms.

Last year the award was given to jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny for his efforts to challenge President Vladimir Putin's grip on power.

Other past winners include South African President Nelson Mandela, Pakistani education activist Malala Yousafzai and Belarus' democratic opposition.

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout, Benoit Van Overstraeten)


© Reuters 2022
