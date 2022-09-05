Log in
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
05:00 2022-09-05 pm EDT
60.2600 RUB   -0.06%
Permanent inspectors at nuclear plant "beneficial" - Ukraine

09/05/2022 | 02:22pm EDT
STORY: The International Atomic Energy Agency is drawing up a report after its inspectors crossed the front line last week to reach the imperiled facility that Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of shelling, risking a nuclear disaster.

Two IAEA experts are now set to stay on indefinitely at the facility in southern Ukraine - Europe's largest nuclear plant - which was captured by Russian troops at the beginning of March shortly after their invasion.

Petro Kotin, head of Ukraine's state nuclear company Energoatom, told Reuters that the establishment of a permanent mission was a "good" step but that the "root of the problem" remained as Russian troops controlled the site.

"We need results from this mission actually. These results should (resolve) the whole situation: de-occupation. If not, then we must have some kind of viable results," he said.


04:53pZaporizhzhia nuclear power plant's backup power line is down, IAEA says
RE
04:09pMARKETMIND : RBA a diversion from crisis Europe
RE
02:51pPutin approves new foreign policy doctrine based on 'Russian World'
RE
02:22pPermanent inspectors at nuclear plant "beneficial" - Ukraine
RE
01:51pIn Brussels, Ukraine seeks backing for special war crimes tribunal
RE
01:47pGAZPROM : off-line Nord Stream compressor station now deemed hazardous
RE
01:19pMACRON : France, Germany to provide each other with gas, electricity, to weather crisis
RE
01:10pSouth African rand regains strength as dollar slips
RE
01:04pRussia likely to reduce oil production by 2% this year - TASS cites minister
RE
12:21pBiden determined to lower energy prices, White House says after OPEC cut
RE
