(Corrects May 12 story to remove references to 'premium' and 'local brands' in paragraphs 1, 2)

PARIS (Reuters) -French spirits group Pernod Ricard said on Friday it stopped exports of all its international brands to Russia at the end of April and also plans to end the distribution of its portfolio of brands to Russia.

Ending the distribution of the portfolio is a process that Pernod Ricard expects to take "some months" to complete, the group said in a statement on its website.

Last month, Pernod Ricard had said it was suspending exports entirely of its premium vodka Absolut to Russia, having previously reduced sales following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

It said at the time it was still supplying a limited supply of other brands in Russia.

Like many Western consumer goods companies, Pernod Ricard cut back heavily on products it sells in Russia last year, having previously derived around 3% of its sales there.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)