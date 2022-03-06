Philippines c.bank says FX reserves more than enough to temper market volatility

MANILA, March 6 (Reuters) - The Philippines' central bank
chief said on Sunday the country has more than adequate foreign
exchange reserves to temper any market volatility, but that the
impact on the local currency from the Russia-Ukraine conflict
had so far been muted.
Governor Benjamin Diokno also said in a statement that the
Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has various
liquidity-enhancing tools that can be deployed if the domestic
liquidity situation becomes unexpectedly tight or disorderly.
