Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Philippines c.bank says FX reserves more than enough to temper market volatility

03/06/2022 | 08:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MANILA, March 6 (Reuters) - The Philippines' central bank chief said on Sunday the country has more than adequate foreign exchange reserves to temper any market volatility, but that the impact on the local currency from the Russia-Ukraine conflict had so far been muted.

Governor Benjamin Diokno also said in a statement that the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has various liquidity-enhancing tools that can be deployed if the domestic liquidity situation becomes unexpectedly tight or disorderly. (Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Catherine Evans)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
10:42aUkraine prime minister says he has signed formal request for te…
RE
10:39aRussia says sovereign bond payments will depend on sanctions
RE
10:36aEvacuation of Ukraine's Mariupol fails again, stranding civilians under siege
RE
10:04aBennett says Israel will try to mediate on Ukraine even if prospects poor
RE
10:03aU.S. sees 'very credible reports' of deliberate attacks on civilians in Ukraine
RE
10:02aU.S. sees 'very credible reports' of deliberate attacks on civilians in Ukraine
RE
10:00aRussian and Ukrainian weapons compete at Saudi defence show
RE
09:51aPhilippines c.bank says it has more than enough FX reserves
RE
09:01aUkrainian Railways ready boost grain exports by train
RE
08:56aPhilippines c.bank says FX reserves more than enough to temper market volatility
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish