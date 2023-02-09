Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  05:44:16 2023-02-09 am EST
72.6800 RUB   +0.91%
05:58aEuropean Midday Briefing: Stocks Charge Higher on -2-
DJ
05:58aEuropean Midday Briefing: Stocks Charge Higher on Upbeat Earnings
DJ
05:52aKremlin dismisses claims Putin was involved in MH17 downing
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Poland to close Belarus border crossing until further notice, says minister

02/09/2023 | 05:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland is to close a key border crossing with Belarus until further notice, the Polish interior minister said on Thursday, as relations between Warsaw and Minsk sink to new lows.

The already tense relations between Poland and Belarus were further strained on Wednesday when a journalist of Polish origin was sentenced to eight years in prison by a Belarusian court in a trial Warsaw says was politically motivated.

"Due to the important interest of state security, I decided to suspend until further notice from 1200 on Feb. 10 this year traffic at the Polish-Belarusian border crossing in Bobrowniki," Mariusz Kaminski wrote on Twitter.

Bobrowniki, more than 200 km northeast of Warsaw, is one of the key crossing points between Poland and Belarus.

Kaminski also said that as a result of the jailing of journalist Andrzej Poczobut he would apply for further people connected with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to be added to sanctions lists.

The Belarusian foreign ministry and the Belarusian embassy in Warsaw could not immediately be reached for comment.

Poland has become a key refuge for opponents of the Lukashenko regime, and Warsaw has become one of Ukraine's staunchest allies since Belarusian ally Russia invaded the country in February last year.

In 2021, Poland and the European Union said Minsk had engineered a migrant crisis on its borders, an accusation Belarus denies.

More recently, Poland has condemned the vandalism of Polish graves in Belarus.

Thousands of people of Polish origin live in Belarus as the west of the country was Polish territory until the borders were redrawn after World War Two.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish, Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Nick Macfie)


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
05:58aEuropean Midday Briefing: Stocks Charge Higher on -2-
DJ
05:58aEuropean Midday Briefing: Stocks Charge Higher on Upbeat Earnin..
DJ
05:52aKremlin dismisses claims Putin was involved in MH17 downing
RE
05:43aPoland to close Belarus border crossing until further notice, says minister
RE
05:26aHungary and Croatia seek to expand Adriatic oil pipeline
RE
05:10aRussia's Lavrov visits Sudan on diplomatic push in Africa's Sahel
RE
05:07aItaly calls invitation of Ukraine's Zelenskiy to Paris "inappropriate"
RE
04:59aIndia's Hindalco posts 63% slump in profit on high costs, low prices
RE
04:57aAGC Sinks into Loss in FY22; Plans Russia Business Transfer, 50 Billion Yen Share Buyba..
MT
04:55aChina says exports to Russia in line with its law, regulations
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish