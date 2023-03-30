Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  10:34:19 2023-03-30 am EDT
77.0323 RUB   -0.35%
10:45aRussian carmaker Avtovaz brings forward holiday shutdown amid component shortage
RE
10:43aSweden less sure it will join NATO by July - TT
RE
10:36aPope Francis: peace must be ultimate goal 'even in cases of self-defence'
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Pope Francis: peace must be ultimate goal 'even in cases of self-defence'

03/30/2023 | 10:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Pope Francis holds weekly general audience at the Vatican

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis has evoked the conflict in Ukraine as he called war "madness" and argued that "even in cases of self-defence, peace is the ultimate goal".

Francis, who was hospitalised on Wednesday with a respiratory infection, spoke via a video message recorded sometime before his health took a turn for the worse, a Vatican spokesman said.

"War is madness. It's beyond reason. Any war, any armed confrontation, always ends in defeat for all," the pope said in his latest videoed monthly invitation to prayer.

"Let us develop a culture of peace. Let us remember that, even in cases of self-defence, peace is the ultimate goal, and that a lasting peace can exist only without weapons," he added.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Francis has pleaded for peace practically on a weekly basis, but initially stopped short of an outright condemnation for Moscow.

This month he told Italian Swiss television RSI that the war in Ukraine was fuelled "by imperial interests, not just of the Russian empire, but of empires from elsewhere".

Francis has repeatedly expressed a wish to act as a peace broker between Kyiv and Moscow, but his offer has so far failed to produce any breakthrough.

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini; Editing by Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
10:45aRussian carmaker Avtovaz brings forward holiday shutdown amid component shortage
RE
10:43aSweden less sure it will join NATO by July - TT
RE
10:36aPope Francis: peace must be ultimate goal 'even in cases of self-defence'
RE
09:40aScuffles at Kyiv monastery as Church accused of Russia ties resists eviction
RE
09:22aAustria's Raiffeisen Bank to Scale Back Russian Business as It Weighs Exit
DJ
09:02aKing Charles lauds unity on Ukraine war in bilingual Bundestag speech
RE
08:36aGerman Inflation Fell in March After Energy Prices Decelerated
DJ
08:34aGerman inflation eases less than expected in March
RE
08:28aUkraine central bank presses on with reform despite war
RE
08:27aRussia arrests WSJ reporter on suspicion of spying
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer