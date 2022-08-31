Log in
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
2022-08-31
60.8000 RUB   +1.39%
Pope Francis praises Gorbachev as far-sighted statesman

08/31/2022
MIKHAIL GORBACHEV PRESENTS POPE JOHN PAUL II WITH WORLD TOLERANCE AWARD 2002.

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Wednesday praised the late Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev as a far-sighted statesman who was committed to improving relations among nations.

Francis sent a message to Irina, Gorbachev's daughter, saying he was "spiritually close in his moment of pain". Francis called her father an "esteemed statesman".

In the message, released by the Vatican, Francis said he was grateful for Gorbachev's "far-sighted commitment to concord and fraternity among peoples as well as to progress for his own country at a time of important changes".

Gorbachev, who died on Tuesday aged 91, travelled to the Vatican in December, 1989, to hold a historic meeting with Pope John Paul II.

That meeting, the first between a pope and a Soviet leader, came at the end of a tumultuous year that saw the fall of the Berlin Wall and the countries of Eastern Europe, including John Paul's Poland, begin to break away from Moscow's grip.

Nearly all former Soviet Republics, including Russia, now have diplomatic relations with the Vatican, as do Eastern European countries that were once part of the Warsaw Pact.

(Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
01:50pDonaldson Co. Forecasts In-Line Fiscal 2023 Earnings, Warns of Ongoing Logistics Challe..
MT
01:44pPope Francis praises Gorbachev as far-sighted statesman
RE
01:38pNaftogaz bondholders approve only partial restructuring
RE
01:01pFrance's Tereos advances sugar production as energy curbs loom
RE
12:55pItaly's Eni says expects partial gas supplies from Russia until Sept. 3
RE
12:09pRussian economy shrinks 0.4% in H1 but capital investment rises
RE
12:07pRussia jobless rate stays at record low of 3.9% in July
RE
12:07pRussia retail sales down 8.8% y/y in July; up 3.8% m/m
RE
12:04pRussian consumer prices dip for 8th straight week, make room for lower rates
RE
11:46aAustralians to train on British nuclear submarines for the first time
RE
