Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Pope calls for world day of "prayer for peace" over Ukraine crisis

01/23/2022 | 07:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Pope Francis celebrates Holy Mass in St. Peter's Basilica to mark the Sunday of the Word of God

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Sunday called for an international day of "prayer for peace" on January 26 to stop the Ukraine crisis from worsening, saying the tensions were threatening the security of Europe and risking vast repercussions.

Francis announced the prayer day and made the appeal for dialogue to defuse the crisis during his weekly address and blessing to pilgrims and tourists in St. Peter's Square.

Top U.S. and Russian diplomats failed https://www.reuters.com/world/top-diplomats-us-russia-meet-geneva-soaring-ukraine-tensions-2022-01-21 on Friday to make a major breakthrough in talks to resolve the crisis over Ukraine, although they agreed to keep talking. On Sunday, Britain accused Russia of seeking to install a pro-Russian leader in Ukraine.

"I am following with concern the rising tensions that threaten to deliver a new blow to peace in Ukraine and put the security of Europe in doubt, with even more vast repercussions," he said.

He appealed to "all people of good will" to pray next Wednesday so that all political initiatives "be for the service of human fraternity" rather than partisan interests. The Vatican gave no immediate details on how the pope would mark the day.

"Those who pursue their interests by damaging others are in contempt of his vocation as a man, because we were all created as brothers," he said, without elaborating.

On Friday U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and warned of a "swift, severe" response if Russia invades Ukraine after massing troops near its border.

(Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

By Philip Pullella


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
07:13aPope calls for world day of "prayer for peace" over Ukraine crisis
RE
04:05aRussia faces severe sanctions if it installs puppet regime in Ukraine, UK minister says
RE
01:32aBiden meets with national security team on Russia-Ukraine crisis
RE
01/22German navy chief resigns over Putin comments
RE
01/22Ukraine bans Austrian design firm working on Crimea theatre project
RE
01/22German government distances itself from navy chief's comments on Putin
RE
01/22Political advisers to hold four-way talks on Ukraine in Paris
RE
01/22German government distances itself from navy chief's comments on Putin
RE
01/22First U.S. defense aid shipment arrives in Ukraine
RE
01/22German conservatives elect right-winger Merz as new party leader
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish